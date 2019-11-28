‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Looks Hot In White Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Playboy model Kindly Myers, who is popular on Instagram for her bold and sexy pics, took to her page on Thursday, November 28, and wowed her 1.8 million fans with a new lingerie snap.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a white lace lingerie set that allowed her to show off her taut stomach, her enviable abs as well as her well-toned legs. The model also flaunted a glimpse of cleavage through the mesh fabric of her bralette.

To add a tinge of style to her lingerie, the model also opted for a printed white kimono. She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her bosom. Staying true to her signature style, Kindly opted for minimal makeup, comprising nude shades, to keep it natural, yet sexy. In terms of accessories, she only opted for a navel stud and a dainty pendant.

The model did not indicate the location of the picture, while she wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving in the caption.

She tagged the Nashville-based photographer, Katrinalyn, in her post to give photo credits, while she also pasted the link to her personal website on her photo so that her fans could pay a visit.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 220 comments where fans wished also wished the model a happy Thanksgiving. Others praised Kindly for her beautiful looks and body and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the hot picture was also liked by Kindly’s fellow models, celebrities and Instagram influencers — a trend which is becoming exceedingly common among Instagram stars as the practice helps giving a boost to the picture. Some of the names include American fitness model Jessica Weaver, Rianna Conner Carpenter and Christy Mack, among several others.

“Happy Thanksgiving! You are so attractive,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So sexy and hot as f*ck!! Miss Myers, you are a no bullsh*t, lady!” another one wrote.

” You’re the ultimate holiday princess,” a third fan chimed in.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth follower opined that Kindly is the sexiest woman in the world.

“Wow babe!! You are the sexiest woman on Earth and a true GODDESS with an amazing body!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely beautiful,” “every man’s dream girl,” and “amazing body,” to praise the stunner.

The remaining fans opted for a millennial approach and posted emoji to express their admiration for Kindly instead of writing long sentences.