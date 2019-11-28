American Fitness Model Jen Selter Showcases Killer Curves In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Jen Selter shared a new photo to her Instagram page to promote her partnership with Alo Yoga by showcasing her extreme figure.

On Wednesday, November 27, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a workout set that highlights her killer curves, particularly her famous booty. In the photo, Selter is posing outdoors in a grassy field in an undisclosed location.

The California bombshell rocked a white two-piece workout set that consists of a stylish crop top that features a mesh back. The top reaches down to her sternum while its high neckline offers quite a bit of coverage.

Selter teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs exposed. The leggings have a thick mesh detail right around both thighs. This detailing creates an effect as if she were wearing spandex shorts and thigh-high stockings. The model is standing with her left side to the camera as she stands with one leg in front of the other and arms crossed, in a pose that showcases her silhouette.

Selter completed her look with a pair of matching all-white sneakers. In her caption, the fitness icon indicated that Alo Yoga is offering 30 percent off all its items, including men’s and women’s for a special sale for Black Friday.

Selter is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pursed and parted. Her caramel hair is in a middle part and brushed back. Her straight strands fall over her shoulders, cascading down her back. Selter is wearing quite a bit of eye makeup, which helps add extra intensity to her gaze. A touch of bronzer on her cheeks accentuate the structure of her face.

Since going live, the post — which Selter shared with her 12.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 106,000 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 720 comments to the photo, proving to be popular among her following.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her insane physique by showering her with compliments and emoji.

“I love you! Hope you eat a lot of food tomorrow!!” one user wished her.

“Gorgeous,” said another fan, trailing the words with a string of pink heart and heart eyes emoji.

“Spectacular white yoga leggings!!!” a third fan wrote, including a few fire emoji after the comment.