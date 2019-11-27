Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Killer Abs In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Yanita Yancheva shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she tells her fans that she intends to start sharing more posts about her training routine.

On Wednesday, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself at the gym while promoting a brand of health and nutrition products. In the photo, Yancheva is sitting on a bench at a gym amid workout equipment at an undisclosed location.

The model rocked a bright blue workout set with a sports bra that features thick straps that go around her neck. The top also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The bra boasts little cutout details on either side that add a different touch to the look.

Yancheva teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit just above her belly button, putting her insanely toned upper abs front and center. While the model didn’t indicate where her workout set is from, a recent Instagram post suggests it is from Body Engineers.

In the photo, Yancheva is holding a cup while pouring a scoopful of protein powder into it. She specified in her caption that she was endorsing the BHB Keto shake from Rule One Protein.

Yancheva wore her blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail, with two loose strands at the front helping frame her face. The fitness model shot a fierce gaze while smiling at the camera. She wore a thick layer of black eyeliner on her upper lids that give her a perfect cat-eye. Furthermore, her nude lipstick allowed the focus of her makeup to remain on her eyes.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Yancheva shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 27,200 likes in six hours. The same time period also brought upward of 120 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the European fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“You have a mesmerizing smile. you are the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. Also really love your work,” one user raved.

“Yess please share more of your workout [smiley face] I love sharing my workouts for inspiration. By the way the colour blue looks amazing on you [two blue heart emoji] gorgeous,” another fan said.