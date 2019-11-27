Gwen Stefani Flashes Her Chest In A Pastel Mini Dress With Revealing Cut-Out On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani rocked a funky pink, blue, and white dress that had Carson Daly comparing her to a Disney character.

Gwen Stefani rocked a daring tie dye dress on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice. After the show, Gwen took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her ensemble. It featured a large cut-out on the front that made it obvious that the singer wasn’t wearing a bra.

Gwen has worn numerous mini dresses throughout this season of the singing competition, and each one has helped her cement her place as one of the music industry’s biggest fashion icons. She’s also taken a lot of risks on the show, whether she’s flashing her bra or flaunting her toned abs. However, the dress that the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman wore for The Voice Live Top 11 Eliminations episode was one of her riskiest yet. It was a white mini dress that featured a pastel pink and blue tie dye design. The garment had elegant bishop sleeves, and it was covered with glittering crystals.

However, the focal point of Gwen Stefani’s dress was the large cut-out on the chest that showed off the tiniest hint of sideboob, as well as a large segment of the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s toned torso. Two crystal-encrusted chains were strung across the cut-out, drawing even more attention to the revealing feature.

Gwen completed her ensemble with a thick white belt, black fishnets, and a pair of white cowboy boots embellished with fringe. She accessorized her outfit with a large pair of thin hoop earrings, and she wore her long blond hair pulled back into an artfully sculpted ponytail. For her beauty look, Gwen sported a glossy pink lip, thick dark lashes, and shimmery pink eye shadow.

Trae Patton / NBC

In a video that Gwen Stefani shared in her Instagram stories, The Voice host Carson Daly complimented her on her stunning ensemble. The two were standing outside their trailers on the set of the show, where Carson’s two young daughters were also hanging out. He said that the two little girls were massive fans of a certain popular Disney movie, and Gwen’s dress was making him think of its ice-wielding princess.

“They’re huge Frozen 2 fans, “Carson said of his daughters. “I was saying that [the dress] has a very powerful Frozen 2 vibe to it.”

Gwen Stefani’s latest stylish look also received rave reviews from her Instagram followers. A number of them liked it so much that it had them suggesting that it’s time for her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, to put a ring on it.

“Lookin like sexified cotton candy,” wrote one fan.

“Oh my! Hottest woman alive. Do they do People’s Sexiest Woman Alive? Or just man? Obviously you’ve won,” another remarked.

“Damn girl if Blake doesn’t marry you soon. Come to Texas and I’ll marry you in a New York minute. What is he waiting for. Hell isnt going to freeze over any time soon,” commented a third fan.

“This dress is bananasssssssss,” a fourth fan wrote.

The final comment was a reference to a lyric from Gwen Stefani’s hit single “Hollaback Girl,” which was part of the medley of songs that she performed on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice.