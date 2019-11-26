Justin Timberlake Seen Leaving Trailer With Rumored Fling Alisha Wainwright, Wearing No Wedding Ring

Justin Timberlake and co-star Alisha Wainwright are continuing to make waves just days after they were spotted getting flirty during a boozy night out in New Orleans.

On Tuesday, the two were seen leaving a trailer together on the set of their new movie, Palmer. As OK! Magazine reported, Alisha was spotted exiting the trailer while talking on a cell phone and Justin was seen leaving the same trailer a short time later. The report claimed Justin was not wearing his wedding ring at the time.

The report did not say if anything seemed amiss or if others may have been in or around the trailer at the time, but the incident comes just days after the two were seen getting very close during a night out at a bar on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. As The Inquisitr reported, the two were seen holding hands and getting very cozy as they sat together on a public balcony of The Absinthe House, sparking rumors that the singer may be having an extramarital fling.

A source who saw the two during the night out said they looked more than friendly.

“At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg,” an unnamed source told The Sun. “Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands.”

Justin has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 and the two were reported to have one of the stronger marriages in Hollywood.

Representatives for Alisha denied the rumors, saying that there was “no validity” to the speculation that the two were having an affair. The rep said that they were just having a night out with other members of the movie’s cast and crew.

The report added that both Justin and Alisha were trying to downplay the rumors as well. A source told E! News that it was nothing more than a night when Justin had a bit too much to drink and “got carried away.” While it may have crossed the line, Justin believed that he and Jessica would work things out.

“Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her,” the source said, via OK! Magazine. “She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”