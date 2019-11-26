Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Grabs Her Chest While Flaunting Her Ripped Abs

Michelle Lewin looked smoking hot as she showed off her rippling abs in her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Monday night.

In the photo, Michelle can be seen wearing a pair of skintight gray yoga pants and a pale pink crop top as she flaunts her enviable curves. The fitness model looked stunning as she grabbed her chest and flexed her rock-hard abs for her fans, showcasing her toned arms, ample bust, curvy booty, and lean legs in the process.

Michelle stood in front of a large window as a busy city scene can be seen behind her. She wore her long, platinum blond hair in a deep side part and styled in messy waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also added some dark pink lipstick to complete her glam look, which she accessorized with a gold bracelet around her wrist.

In the caption of the photo, Michelle gave her fans some tips for getting ripped abs such as hers, revealing that it’s not just about hitting the gym, but also about maintaining a healthy diet.

Of course, Michelle’s more than 13 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, clicking the like button more than 245,000 times and leaving over 1,400 comments in less than 24 hours after the pictures went live.

“You looking great I’m working on it to be flat like you have,” one of Michelle’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post about their own tummy.

“I admire you sooo much!!! And days I’m lacking motivation here you are pushing me. THANK YOU,” another adoring fan stated.

“Your my favorite human for posting this! 100 percent going to share this,” a third social media user said.

“Amazing! Seeing your abs my motivation is high!” a fourth comment read.

However, it’s not just about her insanely toned abs for Michelle. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model also recently talked to her followers about her “buns of steel,” and added some brand new Instagram videos to showcase her toned booty.

In the video, the model rocks a pair of brown yoga pants and a matching sports bra while revealing some of her best workout moves to get her backside in top condition.

Michelle Lewin’s fans also loved that post, which has earned over 65,000 likes and more than 500 comments to date.