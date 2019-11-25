Bill Cosby Maintains Innocence, Says Jurors Were Paid-Off ‘Imposters’ In First Interview Behind Bars

In his first interview behind bars, Bill Cosby maintained his innocence and insisted that the jurors who decided his case were “imposters.” According to Page Six, the 82-year-old comedian made it clear that he would never admit to any wrongdoing, even if it helped him get out of prison sooner.

Cosby is serving up to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman named Andrea Constand in 2004. He claims he is innocent and that the entire trial was a set-up designed to get him behind bars. He claimed that the jurors had already decided his fate before hearing any evidence.

“It’s all a set-up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” Cosby said.

He added that one juror was overheard saying that, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now.”

He also claimed that the jury was paid off.

“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” Cosby continued.

Cosby says that he spends his time behind bars in his prison “penthouse” thinking up messages to give to his fellow inmates during Saturday reform program sessions. He says that he had a desire to be a teacher from a young age and now gets a chance to speak to 400 or so men in a program called Mann Up.

“I go into my penthouse and lay down and start to think about how I can relay a message and give it on Saturdays so that they would hear it and feel it,” Cosby said.

Cosby spoke with a reporter from Black Pressure USA over the phone in several 15-minute calls. During one of those calls, he said that regardless of whether it could benefit him, he insists that he won’t admit to doing anything wrong. He says that he has eight years and nine months left and he is willing to maintain his innocence.

Dr. @DrBenChavis [Civil Rights Leader, former assistant to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, eldest member of the Civil Rights group the Wilmington 10 & CEO/President of BlackPressUSA] joined Andrew Wyatt [Publicist & Crisis Manager for Bill Cosby] on Inside Edition … pic.twitter.com/BxcaYMQ7H4 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) September 27, 2019

“I was there,” Cosby said. “I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Cosby went on to say that he believes black Americans are under attack and are being harmed by drugs in the community, likening some behavior to post-traumatic stress syndrome, along with a lack of respect for the family and bad manners.

It’s not the first time Cosby has maintained his innocence and claimed to be a victim of the system. In February, he issued a public statement calling himself a political prisoner.