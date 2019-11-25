Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In A Red, Sequined Dress For The American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion attended the American Music Awards with a fiery look and Instagram was able to see the entire look unfold.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s awards show look was shared on Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page. In the photo, Megan is wearing a sequined, tight dress from Bryan Hearns. The rapper’s tight dress hugs all of her dangerous curves and shows off her cleavage in the snapshot. The dress has straps on them and shows the small, top half of Megan’s stomach.

For hair and makeup, Megan decided to further expand on her sexy and glamorous theme. Her dark hair is styled to one side, with a side bang at the front of her face. Her hair is styled into loose wave curls for the sultry look. As for her makeup, Megan decided to rock the red color on her face as well. The rapper is photographed wearing foundation, blush, red eyeshadow and eyeliner in the photo. She is also wearing a clear lip gloss in the photo.

For accessories, Megan also decided to match them with her sparkly dress. She is seen posing with a mini red, glittery clutch in one hand, with her other hand on her hip. She also has on red earrings in the photo, which stop at her chin. In addition to the bag and the earrings, Megan is seen wearing silver rings on two of her fingers. She is also wearing long, acrylic nails in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Megan received more than 3,000 likes from the outlet’s Instagram followers. The photo also received more than 100 comments about Megan’s award show look.

“Jessica Rabbit Realness,” one follower wrote.

“She looks cute with clothes on honestly it brings out her beautiful and soft side,” another fan chimed in.

“Her best red carpet look so far!” another fan exclaimed.

“Love This look!!” another fan wrote.

Megan was invited to the AMAs as a presenter on Sunday, November 24. Although she wasn’t nominated for any awards for the annual event, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper has had quite the year. She has been nominated for several awards, and took home a BET Hip Hop Award for her mixtape, Fever. Her coined phrase, “Hot Girl Summer,” also sparked a massive buzz among pop culture and celebrities. Megan has also collaborated with multiple artists on several projects, including Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby and more.