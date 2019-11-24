Marie Osmond Celebrates ’90th Birthday’ With A Wicked Pitchfork Cake Prank At Hell’s Kitchen In Vegas

The 'Donny & Marie' star feigned shock over a devilish birthday cake and a 30-year time jump on her age.

Marie Osmond may have just wrapped her Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino, but that doesn’t mean she’s done with Sin City. The Donny & Marie star stopped by Caesars Palace for a belated birthday celebration where a prankster pegged her as a 90-year-old.

Marie, who turned 60 on October 13, took to Instagram to share photos from a belated birthday dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas. Marie shared photos of a chocolate cake with a “6” and a “0” candle in it. In a third photo, the “Paper Roses” singer is all smiles as she poses with Hell’s Kitchen chef Manny Ramirez.

But in the caption to the photos, the Osmond sister revealed that when the cake was initially brought to her table, the “6” was turned upside down to look like a “9.” Marie also revealed that there was a small red devil’s pitchfork on top of the cake, as she feigned shock in one of the photos.

In the comments section to the post, fans had a lot to say about the joke about Marie’s age as well as the devilish dish.

“You got the number wrong,” one fan wrote. “29 not 60. Someone should be fired.”

“Happy 90th, Marie! You don’t look a day over 60,” another fan joked.

“Happy birthday Marie! You don’t at all look 60. Looks like you all had fun. Your friends have a wicked sense of humor,” a third fan added.

But others weren’t happy about the devil reference.

“90 and a hells devil’s pitchfork. Not good. I wonder why they did that. Not nice for a nice Christian lady. I wouldn’t like that one. I would want feminine ladylike restaurant, pretty things. No hell or pitchforks,” a third commenter wrote.

While one fan pointed out that the pitchfork was on top of the cake because the restaurant is called Hell’s Kitchen, another noted that is why it was funny for Marie, who is a devout Christian.

Marie was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she has long been vocal about her Christian beliefs. Earlier this year, the singer attributed her five-decade career to her faith in God. In an interview on Popcorn with Peter Travers, Marie admitted she had planned to retire in her 20s and raise her family, but God had other plans for her.

“Honestly, I just feel like it’s God being good,” Osmond said of her decades-long career, per The Christian Post. “I really feel like I’m a very blessed person.”

Marie celebrated her real 60th birthday on The Talk last month, where her famous siblings, the Osmond Brothers, serenaded her with their final performance as a singing group.