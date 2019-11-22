Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Bangs, Over-The-Knee Boots, And Shimmery Dress In Double-Photo Update

Nicole Scherzinger gave off major ’80s vibes in her most recent post that was shared on her Instagram account. The black-haired beauty has been experimenting with a number of different looks in recent weeks and one of her newest hairstyles includes bangs. In the most recent double-photo update, the singer showed off her gorgeous new ‘do as well as her stunning figure.

In the first photo in the series of two, Scherzinger struck a pose while looking straight into the camera. In the caption of the image, Nicole thanked Gay Times for having her. In the photo itself, Scherzinger stood in front of a few tree branches while a collection of disco balls had been placed on the floor near her feet.

She wore her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail while her bangs swept across her forehead and she accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer put her gorgeous figure on display while rocking a shimmery dress that hit well above her knee as she flaunted her toned legs. Scherzinger completed the look with a pair of tan over-the-knee, high heeled boots.

The second photo in the deck gave fans a better look at the stunner’s dress, which featured criss-cross cut-outs. In that image, The Masked Singer star made a kissy face into the camera.

Since the post went live, Scherzinger’s fans have given the upload plenty of attention. the new images racked up more than 21,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments at the time of this writing.

Many fans commented on Scherzinger’s hot new hairstyle while countless others raved about her figure and her fashion sense. A few others couldn’t find words and commented using emoji instead.

“Love those boots, you are an icon Nicole,” one follower commented on the shot.

“‪Love you Queen! Absolutely gorgeous,” another added with a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji attached to the end of the comment.

“NIC YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL KIND SWEET PURE CUTE PERSON ON EARTH!!!!!!! god bless u and your golden heart. thx for being my example. DIVA MY QUEEN,” a third Instagram user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another beautiful outfit. She wore the lace-up orange swimsuit to promote Tubi, a free streaming service, in a video that earned the raven-haired beauty a ton of praise with more than 21,000 likes.