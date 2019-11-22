Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Bangs, Over-The-Knee Boots, And Shimmery Dress In Double-Photo Update

Nicole Scherzinger poses for a photo in Los Angeles.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger gave off major ’80s vibes in her most recent post that was shared on her Instagram account. The black-haired beauty has been experimenting with a number of different looks in recent weeks and one of her newest hairstyles includes bangs. In the most recent double-photo update, the singer showed off her gorgeous new ‘do as well as her stunning figure.

In the first photo in the series of two, Scherzinger struck a pose while looking straight into the camera. In the caption of the image, Nicole thanked Gay Times for having her. In the photo itself, Scherzinger stood in front of a few tree branches while a collection of disco balls had been placed on the floor near her feet.

She wore her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail while her bangs swept across her forehead and she accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer put her gorgeous figure on display while rocking a shimmery dress that hit well above her knee as she flaunted her toned legs. Scherzinger completed the look with a pair of tan over-the-knee, high heeled boots.

The second photo in the deck gave fans a better look at the stunner’s dress, which featured criss-cross cut-outs. In that image, The Masked Singer star made a kissy face into the camera.

Thanks for having me @gaytimes ????????????

Since the post went live, Scherzinger’s fans have given the upload plenty of attention. the new images racked up more than 21,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments at the time of this writing.

Many fans commented on Scherzinger’s hot new hairstyle while countless others raved about her figure and her fashion sense. A few others couldn’t find words and commented using emoji instead.

“Love those boots, you are an icon Nicole,” one follower commented on the shot.

“‪Love you Queen! Absolutely gorgeous,” another added with a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji attached to the end of the comment.

“NIC YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL KIND SWEET PURE CUTE PERSON ON EARTH!!!!!!! god bless u and your golden heart. thx for being my example. DIVA MY QUEEN,” a third Instagram user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another beautiful outfit. She wore the lace-up orange swimsuit to promote Tubi, a free streaming service, in a video that earned the raven-haired beauty a ton of praise with more than 21,000 likes.