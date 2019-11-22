Sara Underwood Stuns In Red Crop Top And Remembers Her First Building Project

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood took a trip down memory lane with her 9.2 million Instagram followers as she showed off the first project she did with her partner, Jacob Witzling.

In the snap, Sara stood on the hood of an old brown truck with a yellow stripe down the side. She rocked a pair of patterned pants, a tiny red crop top that left little to the imagination and a hat. She rested one hand on her hip and raised the other to the brim of her hat as she gazed out at the desert that surrounded her. The truck was parked on a swath of sand with mountains in the background.

In the back of the truck bed was a quirky cabin that Sara and her partner built. As she explained in the caption of the post, since their very first build together, they’ve put together quite a few other things, including a diamond-shaped cabin that Sara has featured on Instagram before and a wood-fired hot tub.

It seems that even more is coming soon with her launching a cabin-building project. Fans may get a chance to see a little bit more as someone will be coming to film a few more episodes of Cabinland.

Sara’s followers loved the memory-packed post. It received over 10,200 likes within just two hours. The geotag Sara included with the post was vague, but fans loved the scenic background, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Sara’s project.

One follower was a huge fan and could hardly wait for another installment of Cabinland.

“I’m excited to see more episodes! Its always a good feeling to see a new cabinland video notification! Lol and they are great. I have a feeling this new build is gonna be pretty epic!”

Another fan commented, “can’t wait to see all the hard work you’ll be putting into the new house.”

“Missing you on attack of the show,” another fan said, referencing a program that Sara was on earlier in her career.

The bombshell has flaunted her dangerous curves in countless Instagram posts and often includes peeks at the projects she and Jacob are working on, as well. Earlier this month, Sara shared a snap of herself in a skimpy bikini that she took in the rustic outdoor hot tub they built in the woods. Though she rocked a warm fur hat in the picture, her toned physique was on full display in the tiny bikini.