American DJ Charly Jordan Sizzles In Blue String Bikini While Enjoying Turks And Caicos: ‘Fit And Fed’

Charly Jordan posted a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her “fit and fed” figure, and her fans are going crazy for it. On Wednesday, the American DJ and model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of sweltering snapshots in which she rocks a bikini that puts her curves fully on display.

For the photos, Jordan lay on her back on a rock by the water in Providenciales, in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, as she indicated in the geotag paired with her post. The blond bombshell rocked a deep blue, two-piece bathing suit that featured a classically cut, triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck.

Jordan teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie up on the sides. The side strings sit high on her frame while the bottoms sit low at the front, in a way that showcases her wide hips and itty-bitty waist. In the first photo, Jordan is pulling the side strings up, further increasing the contrast between her slender midsection and her lower body.

As she indicated in the caption, the swimsuit is courtesy of Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based label that often partners up with models and social media influencers.

In the second photo of the series, a plate of hot dogs can be seen next to Jordan, which likely prompted her humorous caption.

After going live, the post — which Jordan shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 60,000 likes in under half an hour, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upward of 240 comments, proving to be an immediate hit with her fans.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about Jordan’s beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Those hot dogs tho,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a laughing-crying face and a heart eyes emoji.

“You are the beauty personified,” said another fan.

“And now my mouth is watering,” a third user chimed in.

Prior to sharing these snapshots, Jordan treated her fans to a sultry video in which she rocked the same blue number, as The Inquisitr has previously written. In the clip, the model and could be seen flaunting her derriere before she turned back toward the camera and did a little shimmy and dance.