Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Black Floppy Hat, Rocks Blond Hair On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford, who is often referred to by her fans as the “Queen of Curves,” heated up her Instagram feed on Wednesday morning with a new photo of herself completely topless. The stunner also rocked a rare blond look, which she debuted last week and her fans seem to love.

The new photo showed Abigail standing in a room lined with picture frames. The background was blurred slightly to make the stunner the focal point of the shot. Abigail’s busty chest was on full display, even though she covered it with her hands to keep the photo Instagram-friendly. The snap only showed off Abigail’s upper torso, but a sliver of the model’s toned abs was on full display.

Abigail completed the look with a pair of black velvet gloves on her hands and a matching black floppy hat that covered her eyes. In addition, she wore a silver choker adorned with small jewels. Not much of Abigail’s makeup look was visible, but she did rock full, bright red-colored, plump lips as she opened her mouth slightly. A hint of contoured cheeks could also be seen.

The beauty rocked long, blond hair that was styled in loose curls down her chest and back. The hair appeared to be a wig, as she has only sported black hair in her photos recently, except for one sultry shot last Thursday.

In the caption, Abigail revealed that the very minimal look was from Fashion Nova, which she often calls herself an ambassador for.

The post garnered over 20,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. Many fans and friends left praise for Abigail’s flawless physique.

“Gorgeous,” fellow Instagram model Olivia Burns said.

“Stunning and breathtaking beauty love you,” one fan wrote, adding purple hearts and red lip emoji.

“Oh my Lanta baby you’re perfection,” another user added.

“If you keep getting yourself photographed like this, many men will go crazy! you are wonderful,” said a fourth follower.

Many others quipped that Abigail should put her hands up, while some expressed admiration for the star with various emoji.

Abigail’s blond hair may be a wig, as she confessed in a comment last week, but fans seem to love it. Another photo showed the stunner wearing a bedazzled, pink cowgirl hat over the fake hair, which she paired with an ultra-sexy and intricate paneled one-piece that left very little to the imagination. That post garnered over 92,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.