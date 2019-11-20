‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Biker Shorts & Oversized Sweatshirt

Thylane Blondeau is sizzling in some super casual clothes in her most recent new social media share. Whether she’s all dolled up or dressed down, one thing is for sure — Blondeau always puts on a gorgeous display for fans. The model has amassed an impressive following of over 3.2 million on Instagram alone and everything that she shares with fans earns rave reviews. In the most recent photo posted to her account, Blondeau looked stunning while in Paris.

In the new series of images, the model struck a pose near the window of her hotel room. In the first image in the series of two, the bombshell struck a pose, looking over her shoulder and rocking a pair of oversized black sunglasses on her face. Blondeau wore her dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail and appeared to be wearing just a hint of makeup for the shot.

The stunner showed off her toned and tanned stems in a pair of tight animal-print biker shorts that hit well above her knee. She paired the look with an oversized red hoodie that draped over her slim figure perfectly. In the second image in the series, Blondeau could be seen rocking the same hoodie and biker shorts only this time she altered her pose a little and appeared to be looking out the window.

The beautiful new photos have only been live on her account for a short time but they have earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention from her fans already, racking up over 66,000 likes in addition to upwards of 100 comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the post to let Blondeau know that she looks gorgeous while countless others chimed in to let her know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and expressed their feelings using emoji instead.

“How can someone be that beautiful. I don’t know how it’s possible,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of their comment.

Loading...

“OMMGGGG are you real????,” another Instagrammer asked.

“You are looking so hot, gorgeous and pretty,” a third social media user chimed in with a flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation showed off her amazing figure in another stunning outfit, this time while clad in a black crop top and a pair of high waisted jeans. For that image, the model snapped her own selfie in the mirror and it earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 107,000 likes.