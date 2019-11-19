Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Bikini Body On A Tennis Court In Sultry Photo

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore put her incredible body on display Tuesday in an Instagram update in which she wore a black string bikini.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell posed on a tennis court on a clear day with blue skies. Tarsha’s bikini was hardly noticeable in the snap. The top was a triangle style that covered just enough to keep the picture safe for Instagram. A thin string around her hip was the only thing visible of the bottoms. She also wore a pair of white trainers and crew socks. With a tennis ball on the court behind her, she looked like she might have been ready to get in a game after posing for the snap.

The camera captured her from a side angle as she sat on her feet on the turf. With one arm on one heel, she leaned back — a pose that emphasized her voluptuous chest while flashing plenty of side boob. As the stunner arched her back, she put her tiny waist and flat abs on display. The curve of her pert derrière, as well as her toned legs, could not be ignored as she struck the pose. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the outside light.

The model wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows and thick lashes. Her cheeks and nose were contoured, and she donned a gloss on her full lips. Her long hair fell in loose waves down her back. She held a tennis racket in her free hand as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Tarsha mentioned that the photo was taken about a month ago while talking also about her diet.

Her fans gushed over how sexy she looked in the picture. While many fans left behind fire emoji, others had more to say.

“Such an amazing sensual lady,” commented one fan.

Loading...

“What a beautiful body,” wrote a second follower.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer wrote.

“Always killing it,” said a fourth fan.

The Instagram sensation seems to enjoy flaunting her body, as well as her sense of style, online. Her page shows her modeling all kinds of outfits ranging from short Daisy Dukes to slinky dresses. Tarsha also doesn’t mind showing off her incredible figure and her perfect tan in skimpy bikinis and sexy lingerie. Her fans know that whatever she will be wearing, she’ll look gorgeous.