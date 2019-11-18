American Hottie Brit Manuela Shows Off Killer Physique In Skimpy Vinyl Bikini

Brit Manuela posted a hot new update to her Instagram page, which she paired with an inspirational message that encourages her fans to honor their emotions. On Monday, November 18, the American model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she showcases her insane figure in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Brit is posing under a deck at a beach in Malibu, California, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. The model wore a black vinyl bathing suit that features an asymmetrical top with one strap that goes over her shoulder. The bikini top also boasts a neckline that sits low on the model’s chest, putting her cleavage on display.

Brit teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms whose thick straps sat high on her sides, helping accentuate the contrast between her wide hips and slender midsection. The bottoms also featured high-cut legs, which further exposed her strong lower body. According to the tag paired with the photos, the bikini was from Oh Polly. The brand’s website indicates that the top and bottoms cost 20 euros each.

Oh Polly is well known for sponsoring the closets of models and influencers, who often brandish its pieces on their social media pages.

Both photos shared on the post show Brit in the same bikini and location. In the first one, she is tilting her head back slightly as she shoots a big smile at the camera. In the second, her face is serious, though her pose is pretty much the same.

She wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Brit shared with her 819,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 23,200 likes within just a couple of hours of being published. The same time period also brought in upward of 830 comments, proving to be quite popular among her fans.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique, while also using the opportunity to engage with her caption.

“You’re really beautiful Brit,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart emoji.

“Great Smile! Beautiful,” said another user, adding a few flower emoji after the comment.

“How can you be so beautiful when you’re so natural,” a third fan asked, adding a fire and praying hands.