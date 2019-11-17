Derek Hough Undergoes Emergency Surgery To Remove Appendix

Derek Hough had quite the rough night, and it wasn’t anything the dancer saw coming. The World of Dance judge revealed on Instagram on Saturday evening that he had to have his appendix removed in an emergency surgery after waking up with a shooting pain in his abdomen. At 3 a.m., Derek said he “knew something was wrong” and his instincts were right as doctors promptly diagnosed him with appendicitis. The organ had to be removed immediately, but that didn’t drag down the 34-year-old’s spirits.
The new post featured Derek in a bland hospital gown with slow-jams music dubbed over him taking in his outfit. The post was obviously a playful jab from girlfriend Hayley Erbert, and the dancer laughed when he realized he was caught on camera in the funny garbs. Derek even posted a little bit of the couple’s conversation in the caption of his new post, where he said Hayley said he looked “so hot.” The former Dancing With the Stars cast member thanked his girlfriend for lying to him.
Celebrities, friends, and fans began wishing Derek good vibes in the comments section of the post. Love was sent to the famous dancer from Gavin DeGraw, Benjamin Burnley, Shirley Ballas, and Travis Wall.
View this post on Instagram
Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right. Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little(a lot) medicated, giving @hayley.erbert a (sexy) little dance. Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot. Thank you for lying to me babe 😉
Derek also shared a good bit from his hospital visit on his Instagram story, which included a lengthy time-lapse of his journey through hospital halls while lying on a gurney. He also shared some snaps from Hayley’s own personal Instagram story, where she took a photo of her boyfriend lying in bed surrounded with all the cat GIFs she could find. Derek was oblivious to the photos and the fact that he was being surrounded by guitar-playing kitties.
“Isn’t he sexy?” Hayley wrote on her Instagram story of Derek in his gown. At this time, she has not shared any posts to her Instagram timeline of Derek since having his surgery early this morning. It might have been the drive the couple needed to move further in their relationship, as Derek recently said he was ready for babies.
The Instagram story shed some light on Derek’s news-breaking post, which confirmed the photo in the hospital gown was taken post-surgery. The dancer clearly wasn’t struggling too badly after undergoing the emergency operation. Despite being somewhat a routine surgical procedure and performed on around 200,000 patients a year, it’s still a scary situation for anyone to be in.
View this post on Instagram
The Autumn leaves ???? give me a huge sense of nostalgia. Reminding me of my childhood. Playing outside. Nose running, heart filled with excitement. The cold crisp air, the vibrant collage of colors, engulfing me with a sense of change and transformation. There is beauty in death and a necessity in creating new life. Also, they Purdy:) #nature #autumn #travel @hayley.erbert #GoProMAX
Just a few days ago, Derek was enjoying spending some time outside with Hayley and posted a fall-festive picture among the changing leaves of the season. He fawned over the beauty of nature and appeared to be feeling fine, not knowing that in just a couple days he would land in a hospital bed.