DreamDoll Does The Splits On Handrails In A Bodysuit

DreamDoll shared a new Instagram video where she showed off her amazing flexibility. The rapper was rocking a skintight bodysuit with long sleeves and pants in the video, where she placed her right leg on the ground as she raised her left leg on the white stair handrails beside her. She then shook her booty slightly and held on with her hands. The stunner then slid her left leg down until she was doing the splits. From there, she pulled her leg off the handrails and strutted down the remaining steps.

DreamDoll’s bodysuit was black with white vertical stripes and featured small lapels on the sides and a plunging neckline. Her cleavage was on full display as the ensemble also hugged the rest of her curves, especially her hips and derriere. The rapper completed the look with a pair of heels.

The stunner wore her hair down and parted in the middle, with curled ends. She exuded flirty vibes through the entire clip — in particular, she gazed directly at the camera while doing the splits with a coy expression on her face.

The video appears to have been taken at nighttime, although the stairwell was well-illuminated. A decorative pillar could be seen behind DreamDoll as she posed by the elegant stairwell.

Fans flooded the comments section, and even though the messages usually center on how good the rapper looks, it was seemingly different today. This is because DreamDoll challenged her fans to come up with a caption for the clip, and she contributed many of her own ideas.

“When he thinks he’s about to go out with out you,” said the rapper, with the comment receiving over 500 likes.

“When you come home drunk and he open the door,” DreamDoll suggested in another comment.

Furthermore, many fans jumped in with their captions.

“When they blocked you but you still appear on their explore page,” wrote a follower.

“This me when the UPS man show up with my package I been waiting on,” said another admirer.

In addition, DreamDoll shared another photo several days ago that was also very flirty. This time, she leaned over in a red velvet dress and placed her finger in her mouth. She wore her hair in tight curls and her lips shimmered, thanks to her lipstick. She also wore dark eyeliner on her lower lids while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and rocking pink nails. Again, her cleavage was on display due to the low cut of the neckline.