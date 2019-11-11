Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

The model sizzled in her revealing outfit.

On Monday, Lyna Perez uploaded yet another provocative post for her 4.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The series of sizzling snaps show the model standing outside on a sunny day, with green foliage in the blurred background. For the photo shoot, she wore an off-the-shoulder, nude crop top and a pair of tiny, white denim shorts. Lyna flaunted her incredible figure in the risque ensemble that left little to the imagination. The plunging top barely covered her chest, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing outfit also put her washboard abs and toned legs on full display.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in a sleek middle part and opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and light pink lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering shade of neon pink.

In the first image, Lyna posed with her back arched. She looked off into the distance, while playing with a strand of her hair. For the following photo, she changed her position slightly by placing her hand on her chest.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer instructed fans to spell out her name in the comments section. She explained that one commenter will win a month subscription to her premium content service. She also asked her followers to let her know which of the two pictures they preferred.

Fans were quick to share their opinions regarding the photos.

“I like the 1st one. I can see more of your beautiful face,” wrote one follower.

Some noted, however, that they had a difficult time choosing their favorite.

“Both are wonderful you’re phenomenal thanks,” said a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Many of Lyna’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“She is so incredibly beautiful!” praised a commenter.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Lyna graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 54,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that Lyna has showed off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post tantalizing photos of herself on Instagram. Recently, the beauty drove fans metaphorically wild by sharing a particularly cheeky photo, in which she wore a thong bikini. The post has been liked over 140,000 times since its upload.