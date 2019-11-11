Larsa Pippen Serves Up A Sexy Look In A Black Bikini: ‘Home Sweet Home’

Larsa Pippen rocked a black bikini from White Fox Boutique for a brand new Instagram post on Monday. The former Real Housewives star is dragging out swimsuit season as long as she possibly can, and she’s been bringing her fans along for the ride.

In the new photo, Larsa is seen standing on a pier rocking the black bikini, which boasted a gold metal embellishment along the waistline and a black snap across the torso. The Kardashian BFF flaunted her abundant cleavage, muscular arms, flat tummy, toned abs, and long legs in the shot as she posed with one arm wrapped around her midsection.

Larsa had her long, brown hair pushed back behind her head in damp strands that rippled down her shoulder in the snap. The stunning model accessorized her look with some dark sunglasses and bright neon pink polish on her toes and fingernails.

The social media fan favorite also appeared to sport a full face of makeup, rocking defined eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, and a pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the picture, a beautiful blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds can be seen, as well as rows of palm trees. In the caption, Larsa reveals that she’s home, which fans took to mean that she’s been spending time in Miami, Florida, where she used to live and often comes back to visit.

The model’s 1.8 million followers appeared to find nothing wrong with the bikini pose as they flocked to click the like button on the post more than 11,000 times. They also left over 120 comments in less than an hour after the shot was shared to the network.

“Those pink toes killed me,” one of Larsa’s followers posted in the comments section of the photo.

“Looking gorgeous Larsa,” another fan wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“Superbly Stunning,” a third comment read.

“The swimsuit is so interesting,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa has been showcasing multiple bikini looks as of late. Over the weekend, the mother-of-four headed out on a yacht sporting a colorful crop top and a matching pair of bikini bottoms as she flaunted her voluptuous hips for the camera.

She had her caramel-colored mane worn in straight strands, with a pair of oversize sunglasses on her face as she gave a small smirk into the lens.

That post was also a popular upload for Larsa Pippen, as it has gained the model more than 25,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.