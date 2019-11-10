Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Rocks A Yellow String Bikini And Dances On The Beach In New Music Video

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE star Hulk Hogan, is still making music.

Brooke Hogan, the 31-year-old daughter of legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, just released a new music video with a major summer vibe. As reported by Cageside Seats, her latest song is titled “Touch My Body,” and Brooke isn’t just reminding everyone that she can sing by releasing the tune — the stunning blond musician also does a lot of dancing in her music video.

Brooke Hogan kicks off the upbeat “Touch My Body” video by writhing around on the sand in a pair of small floral-print bikini bottoms and a red rashguard. She is later shown dancing on the beach in a yellow string bikini, which she wears in different scenes with a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes and a tiny blue sarong. She also sports a woven white top with her denim cut-offs. The video includes a number of outfit changes, and everything that Brooke rocks is beachwear.

However, it’s the yellow string bikini that makes the most appearances in the video. Brooke is wearing it when she and her backup dancers hold beach balls over the heads, when she dances beside a pole, and when she does the splits and twerks in the sand. The other scantily-clad beach babes performing some of the same moves as Brooke are members of the INstitute of Dancers.

The lyrics of “Touch My Body” mesh perfectly with the video’s beachside setting.

“Baby, we can go, If you want to row, We can take a boat to my island,” Brooke sings.

Brooke Hogan rose to fame on the reality series Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007 on VH1. The main focus of the show was Brooke’s pursuit of her music career, which her famous dad played a major role in. Her brother, Nick, and mother, Linda Bollea, also appeared on the show. Brooke’s last album came out in 2009, but it looks like she might be trying to make a musical comeback. Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan is planning on returning to the wrestling ring, so fans of the Hogan clan know where Brooke gets her persistence from.

The director of the “Touch My Body” music video, Glenn Packard, took to Instagram on Saturday to praise Brooke Hogan for doggedly pursuing her dreams of making it big in the music industry. He revealed that he first met the singer when she was 14-years-old, and he described her as someone who “was determined and worked hard to be her own identity.”

“She is still working hard and determined… to all the dreamers out there, if your doing what you love, then your living the dream, never give up on you & (the big secret) KEEP MARCHING FORWARD!” he wrote.

You can check out the results of Brooke Hogan’s hard work in the music video for “Touch My Body” below.