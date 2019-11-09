Bikini Model Alexa Collins Goes Braless Under Black Suit In Stunning ‘Business Casual’ Look

Alexa Collins ditched her bikini in favor of a black power suit for a brand new Instagram photo, which she posted to her account on Saturday morning.

In the stunning shot, Alexa is seen strolling down the street in a pair of tight, skinny-cut black slacks. She added a matching blazer with four gold buttons in the front, as she went bare-chested underneath. The bikini model flaunted her abundant cleavage in the suit — made by FashionNova — as it appeared that she was busy working for the weekend.

Alexa had her long, blond hair parted down the center of her head and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She accessorized her stunning look with a black leather handbag that boasted gold chain straps, as well as a pair of closed-toe black heels.

The blond bombshell donned a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip.

In the background of the photo a city landscape is visible as Alexa walks down a street lined with palm trees and parked cars.

The model’s over 600,000 followers rushed to show their love for the snapshot, clicking the like button more than 2,300 times and leaving over 50 comments just one hour after the photo was posted online.

“You look so very gorgeous today my dear friend You’re so beautiful and [the] outfit. Very nice bag. Very beautiful,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You’re a beautiful girl, my dear,” another fan gushed.

Loading...

“So classy with a touch of sexy,” stated a third social media user.

“Wow that’s stunning,” a fourth person commented.

As the weather turns colder, it seems like the bikini model is opting to cover up her body more and more. The Inquisitr reported that, just yesterday, Alexa posted a photo of herself in a stunning purple dress. The model wore her golden locks in messy curls that fell around her shoulders and accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Alexa wore a natural makeup look for that snap, which included a glowing tan on her body and a dark pink gloss on her full lips. The blond bombshell’s fans also appeared to appreciate that photo as it clocked over 8,000 likes and more than 140 comments in just under 24 hours.