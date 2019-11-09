Casi Davis Flaunts Bombshell Booty As She Hits The Gym In New Instagram Video

Casi Davis is working up a sweat in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

In the shared clip, the blonde bombshell is training her lower body with heavy weights, all while wearing a gray sports bra and matching biker shorts. For most of the clip, the camera is positioned behind the 32-year-old fitness model, giving her over 1 million Instagram followers a great view of her toned posterior.

First, Casi does squats, step-ups, and deadlifts with a barbell. Later, she switches to dumbells to do staggered stance Romanian deadlifts but then quickly shifts to side-step taps on a bench for a little bit of cardio. After that, she swings a kettlebell a couple of times before the video ends.

In the comments, fans seemed in awe of Casi’s enviable figure.

“Booty goals right hurrrrrrrr,” wrote fellow model, Katya Elise Henry.

“You look incredible,” another fan added.

“Strong Power woman,” a third fan wrote before adding red heart emoji to their comment.

“You are so PERFECT,” a fourth fan gushed.

In the caption, Casi shared that she was working out with Luis Method, a Miami-based fitness coach. Although he doesn’t appear in the video she shared, Casi is featured in multiple clips on his Instagram page.

The caption also encourages fans to follow her fitness page, Body by Casi Davis.

Much like her personal page, Casi’s fitness Instagram has lots of jaw-dropping photos of her incredibly toned body. But she goes into a lot more detail about her workout routines. She also shares additional tips and demonstrations on her YouTube channel which currently has 157,000 subscribers.

Loading...

Her most recent Instagram video is actually a condensed version of a longer workout demo on her channel which she uploaded about a week ago. In the clip, she offers extra instructions on how to maintain your form while doing the exercises.

Unlike her Instagram post, Luis Medal shows up in the YouTube video so that he and Casi can do some partnered medicine ball workouts.

Casi and Luis both seem very comfortable with one another as they go through the circuit. At one point they share a hearty laugh together while doing a lateral toss of the ball because it slips out of Casi’s hands. Later, they take a break from working out to do a synchronized goofy dance. In another candid moment, he tries tossing the ball at her without realizing that she isn’t looking and almost hits her in the face and they both burst out laughing afterward.

The YouTube video currently has over 30,000 views.