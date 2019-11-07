Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sports Revealing Lingerie In Throwback Instagram Post

The cosplay model sizzled in her lingerie.

Cosplay model Erica Fett made the work week a little more exciting by uploading a throwback post for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the newly uploaded Instagram pictures, taken by California-based photographer Adam Frank, Erica posed on a bed with a floral duvet. Throughout the photo shoot, the stunner wore a nude-and-black lace bra and matching underwear from the clothing company Agent Provocateur. She flaunted her hourglass figure in the risque lingerie, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble also allowed Erica’s fans to get a full view of her impressive tattoo collection.

The Instagram influencer styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and voluminous lashes.

The first image shows Erica kneeling on the bed as she smiled sweetly. In the following photo, the cosplayer turned away from the camera, putting her perky derriere on full display. For the final picture, the bombshell opted to go topless, covering her chest with her arms.

In the post’s caption, Erica revealed that she decided to upload photos that showed off her tan lines in response to the recent snowfall in her hometown. She also asked fans to let her know which of the three photos they preferred.

Many of Erica’s admirers were quick to share their opinions in the comments section.

“1st picture might be my all time favorite you’ve post,” wrote an admirer.

“Love the second one… those freckles on your shoulder,” said another Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, stated that they were unable to choose a favorite out of the photos.

“Honestly love them all @ericafett you are absolutely breathtaking lady. Love you work. Thank you for sharing. Always amazing,” gushed a fan.

“I like all three equally! You’re very pretty and I love all your tattoos (that I can see),” said a different commenter.

Erica graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes.

On Wednesday, just one day before Erica shared the throwback snaps, the model posted a photo of herself wearing a red lace bodysuit, much to the delight of her audience. That post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was uploaded.