Chanel West Coast Opts For A No-Pants Look In Lime Green Heels On Instagram

Chanel West Coast ditched her pants for her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. The Ridiculousness star looked stunning as she stole the show in some lime green heels and not much else.

Chanel posted two snaps. The first photo revealed the TV personality sitting on her knees as she wore nothing but a long-sleeved, black shirt with neon green script on it that matched her green heels.

In the second picture, Chanel was seen laying on her back as she looked up at the camera with a sultry stare. She wore the same outfit, but gave her followers a peek at her whole body in the shot.

Chanel’s ensemble flaunted her long, lean legs, curvy booty, and hips, as well as her gorgeous good looks. The social media sensation had her long, chestnut brown hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fell over her shoulder in one photo, and was sprawled out around her in the other.

The rapper also wore a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lipstick. She added to the application by sporting a shimmering highlighter on her face, long lashes, and some black eyeliner.

Chanel accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck, large hoop earrings, and long fingernails while promoting the clothing brand behind her outfit. In the caption of the photo, she encouraged her fans to click the link in her bio to shop the look.

Meanwhile, Chanel’s 3.2 million-plus followers loved the racy photos. They liked the photo over 98,000 times and left more than 1,200 comments on the post.

“I need this shirt! You look so fantastic babe,” one of Chanel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“The dark hair really looks good on you,” another adoring fan stated.

“You killin me now with that green. My favorite,” a third comment read.

“Your hair looks so good babes!” a fourth person said.

Before sharing her latest snaps, Chanel was in full Halloween mode, and posted multiple photos from her costume party excursions in October.

In one post, the TV star is seen dancing around dressed as a cowgirl in a sexy blue two-piece outfit complete with a crop top and white fringe miniskirt.

That video has been watched over 348,000 times and commented on over 550 times to date by Chanel’s followers. She also posted photos of herself in a Princess Jasmine costume.