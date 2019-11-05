Serena Williams Sizzles In Stunning Vacation Instagram Snap As She Aims To ‘Live Unforgettable’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is basking in the sunshine of a gorgeous vacation destination and on Tuesday morning, she gave her followers a glimpse into her current world via her Instagram page. Not only was the backdrop breathtaking, but Williams herself looked absolutely fabulous as she flaunted her insane physique in a black one-piece bathing suit.

Williams revealed that she is staying at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives. The luxurious resort is located on Ithaafushi island and the South Asian locale provides a stunning backdrop for this enticing photo of Serena.

This new snapshot of Williams shows her standing at the edge of a pool with the ocean behind her. The blues and greens of the water and sky seem to be the perfect contrast to the image of Serena herself as she showcases her athletic figure.

The tennis great is wearing sunglasses and has her hair styled in long braids that are pulled back into a low ponytail. Serena’s black bathing suit has mesh detailing across the upper chest and the piece perfectly emphasizes Williams’ impressive curves.

Clearly, a gorgeous photo like this needs little explanation. Serena simply noted the location, detailed this was a vacation and added a hashtag referencing the “Live Unforgettable” campaign created by the Waldorf Astoria brand.

Williams’ 11.8 million Instagram followers immediately went wild for this breathtaking photo. More than 100,000 people liked the post in the first 30 minutes after Serena had shared it, and more than 800 fans praised the 38-year-old tennis star in the comment section.

“Hot girl summer still continuing,” wrote one of Serena’s fans.

“Stunning photo. That bathing suit though!” exclaimed one impressed follower, who added a fire emoji at the end of the note.

“You’re a frigging QUEEN,” detailed another supporter.

Loading...

“Looking good, Champ!!!!” shared someone else.

Serena is known for projecting confidence and that was definitely the case with this first glimpse into her Maldives vacation. Just a matter of days ago, Williams was hyping some new pieces for her fashion line and she was going bold by flaunting what she’s got in a plaid ensemble.

It appears that Serena recently arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives, which means that her millions of social media fans can likely look forward to plenty of additional updates in the days ahead.

Serena Williams is always juggling a handful of projects in addition to her tennis commitments and parenting her young daughter Olympia. Based on this gorgeous photograph, it would appear that Serena will aim to slow down and take time to enjoy her vacation in this serene, breathtaking setting and fans cannot wait to see more.