Cosplay Model Liz Katz Sizzles In Minuscule Bikini In Costume Inspired By ‘My Hero Academia’

Liz Katz is heating up Instagram with her most recent post just in time for Halloween. Earlier this week, the cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering photo in which she busts out of minuscule bikini for a costume inspired by the character Toga from the Japanese superhero manga My Hero Academia.

The photo shows the cosplay model kneeling down on the ground in a bright white-tilled space as she sports a teeny tiny two-piece bathing suit that boasts details in salmon pink. The suit consists of a string top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck, while its rectangle-shaped cups are so small that they barely contain her chest. In addition, Katz is pressing her upper arms together, in a way that further accentuates her buxom physique.

Katz teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that feature the same tiny rectangle-like shape as the main part that leave quite a bit of skin on display. The bottoms have double straps on each side that sit high on her hips, helping accentuate her killer curves. Katz also wore a pair of sheer thigh-high socks that sit below buckle straps she has around her legs.

Katz completed her look with Toga’s signature face mask over her mouth. The model confirmed that she is dressed as the character via the hashtag she added to her post, and also in response to a commenter.

Katz also sported a blonde wig mimicking the bangs and side buns that Toga wears in the manga. Katz is looking over the mask as she shoots a powerful look at the camera. The model appears to be wearing a little black eyeliner, which further intensifies her fierce gaze.

Since going live, the post — which Katz shared with her 937,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 61,100 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 480 comments to the photo, proving that her fans were into it.

Users of the social media app used the opportunity to express their admiration for Katz, dotting the comments section underneath the photo with compliments and emoji.

“Awesome cosplay,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Incredible as ever btw,” said another fan, adding a purple heart after the words.

“That’s highly accurate cosplay,” a third one user chimed in.