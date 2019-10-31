‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Sizzles In Yoga Pants On The Green

Professional golfer Paige Spiranac just wowed her fans with her latest update on Instagram: a picture where she stuns in a pair of yoga pants that hug her every curve. It’s little surprise that, as a professional athlete, Paige has a phenomenal figure. Accordingly, fans were going wild over the sultry shot.

Self-described on her social media home page as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” it’s fitting that the picture is set on a golf course. In the shot, Paige wears a pair of brown yoga pants so tight, they look nearly painted on. Featuring moto-inspired ruching on the lower thigh in the front and below the knee in the back, they leave little of her toned legs to the imagination.

Paige then paired the pants with a skintight cream top. The sleeveless nature of the shirt ably showcases her arms, which look strong and fit — no doubt from her golf practice. The top also features a trendy mock-neck accent, adding a chic vibe to the shot. Her hair was styled into a practical braided ponytail.

To help shield her eyes from the sun, Paige completed the look with a white visor, and she also made sure to wear a golf glove to protect her palm from blisters.

Paige was angled from the side, so that her incredible curves were on full display for her fans.

The post quickly racked up over 114,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments.

“Gorgeous course…and of course you as well,” one fan gushed.

“There must be old guys having heart attacks at every course you go to,” teased a second, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Excellent angle of the picture here,” added a third.

Paige had tagged the location as the Troon North Golf Club, a premiere course located in Scottsdale, Arizona. An oasis in the desert, it can boast not just one, but two full 18-hole courses.

Scottsdale holds a special place in the heart of the blonde beauty, as she has won the Scottsdale Orange Tree Country Club Tournament on the Cactus Tour. This comes after playing in college both at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. While at the latter, she and her team won the Mountain West Conference Championship.

This is also not the first time that Paige has worn yoga pants on the golf course. She has previously impressed fans by wearing the skintight bottoms, like in the picture below.

That said, Paige can also change up her look, and recently stunned in a plaid skirt on the green, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.