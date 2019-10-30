Bikini Model Alexa Collins Stuns In Tiny Orange Shorts & Matching Crop Top

Alexa Collins traded in her bikini for a stunning neon orange ensemble on Wednesday. The model looked smoking hot in the outfit, which covered up considerably more skin that the tiny two-pieces fans have become accustom to seeing her wear.

In the Instagram update, Alexa was seen standing in front of a Givenchy store in Miami, Florida. She sported a pair of bright orange shorts that tied at the waist, and a matching off-the-shoulder crop top.

Alexa flaunted her tiny frame in the wardrobe, as she also accentuated her rock hard abs, long, lean legs, and curvy hips. She had her gorgeous blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls, which she reached up to tousle with her hand in one of the three snaps included in the slideshow.

Alexa stunned while wearing a full face of glam makeup, which included defined brows, dark lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy coral-colored lip to finish off the bombshell style.

Alexa beamed a smile for the camera while looking flirty and relaxed as she promoted the clothing brand Hot Miami Styles — just one of many brands that the model partners with.

Alexa’s 600,000-plus Instagram followers seemed to love the photos, and clicked the like button on the post over 3,300 times while leaving more than 100 comments in the first two hours after she uploaded the pictures.

“Wow you look great as always babe,” one social media user stated in the comments section of the post.

“That’s an amazing color on you,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Your smile is what makes this pic go from great to legendary!!! Keep up the great work were all so proud that you are following your dreams!!!” a third person gushed.

“Just one very beautiful and sexy girl,” another admirer stated.

Alexa only continues to gain popularity on social media, and has a knack for getting the pulses of her fans racing. However, she also knows how to turn on the charm for her potential clients.

“As for impressing clients, I think one of my essential elements is my personality. I get booked a lot after meeting with them. I’m always in good spirits because I genuinely love what I do. I guess my looks might have something to do with it too,” Alexa admitted to Shoot The Centerfold during an interview back in July 2018.