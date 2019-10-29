Caroline Wozniacki Rocks A Skimpy White String Bikini While Honeymooning In Barbados

Caroline Wozniacki is enjoying a romantic honeymoon with husband David Lee.

Caroline Wozniacki has traded her tennis duds for a bikini on her delayed honeymoon with husband David Lee. The couple, who wed in June, decided that now would be an excellent time for their romantic getaway on the sandy Caribbean beach.

Daily Mail obtained a few photos of Caroline frolicking about in the water and having a great time under the sun with her 36-year-old husband. The tennis pro looked fabulous in a skimpy white bikini that was barely held together by a few strings. The swimsuit showed off her petite frame and her athletic legs. She went makeup-free as she laughed and played with David on the sandy beach. Her blond locks were twisted up into a high bun on the top of her head for a breezy look that was just perfect for their hot getaway.

David was a bit more covered up as he opted to wear a black t-shirt, blue shorts, and a baseball cap. He was seen showing something on his phone to his wife, which seemed to amuse her. The newlyweds took a very short honeymoon right after they married in June but said at that time that they were planning an extended one later on in the fall. Caroline Wozniacki had to be in London soon after to prepare for the Wimbledon championship.

The Grand Slam champ and her basketball-playing husband chose a romantic wedding in Tuscany, Italy, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr. The lovebirds married at Castiglion del Bosco in front of 120 guests. One of them included Caroline’s BFF, Serena Williams. The 29-year-old Danish tennis star asked Serena to be one of her bridesmaids and, of course, she said yes.

Mr. and Mrs. Lee recently went to the opposite spectrum of the warm sun and sandy beaches to the cold wintry weather of Iceland and chilly Ireland. Sharing a few photos of their trip last month on her Instagram, Caroline experienced for the first time snowmobiling on a glacier. She touted that it was a bucket list item that she never knew she had. The couple also got dropped into a volcano and swam in a blue lagoon. It sounded like it was an adventure that the tennis star will never forget. She promised to be back in the future.

They then went to Ireland to take in a little golfing on the Adare Manor course, and took in the sights and sounds of the European country. It looks like married life is certainly agreeing with Caroline Wozniacki.