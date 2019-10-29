American ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Bri Teresi Flaunts Insane Legs In Sheer Lingerie: ‘Mondays Aren’t So Bad’

Rarely a days go by without Bri Teresi wowing her Instagram fans with racy photos of herself, and her most recent post was no exception. On Monday, the blond bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a photo in which she smolders in a see-through lingerie set, putting her perfect physique in full evidence to the delight of her followers.

In the picture, the American Maxim model is seen striking a sexy pose indoors somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag paired with her post suggested. Teresi is wearing a black one-piece lingerie set that is mostly made of sheer fabric, though it also includes details in solid black on the chest area that keeps it fairly Instagram-friendly.

Teresi is posing with her side partially facing the camera as she stands with her legs in a wide stance. Her forward leg is slightly bent as she leans into it, showcasing the strength in her thighs and calves. She is also popping her booty back, helping elongate her figure. As she leans forward, she holds onto the front of her lingerie, putting it up a little.

According to the tag Teresi included with her photo, the lingerie set she is promoting is from Honey Birdette, a brand she often rocks on her Instagram feed, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

Teresi completed her look with a pair of tall black shoes that match the color and style of her bodysuit. As further seen in the photo, the Guess model is shooting a fierce gaze at the viewer with her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down, letting it cascade over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Teresi shared with her 608,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 9,100 likes within just a few hours of being published, at the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upward of 230 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the American model took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Your legs are GOALS,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow lovely legs,” said another fan, also adding fire at the end of the comment.

“American beauty,” a third follower chimed in.