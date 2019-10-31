These 10 Celebrities Have Won Halloween

These 10 stars are killing it for Halloween 2019.

It’s the Halloween season, and in Hollywood, that means it’s time for the stars to pull out all their tricks. With practically unlimited budgets, on-call hair and makeup teams, and access to top special effects and prosthetics makers — cue Heidi Klum — celebrities have an edge when celebrating All Hallows’ Eve.

Talk show queen Kelly Ripa has already said that Halloween means 40 costume changes for her and her Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest.

“I find each year we try to one-up ourselves,” Ripa recently told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Still, celebrity costumes provide plenty of inspiration for us all, so it’s not all in vain.

For 2019, several stars are already winning Halloween with their on-point costumes, as can be seen from our Top 10 roundup below.

Lisa Rinna As Versace Dress JLo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna slayed the Halloween festivities by channeling Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress look. JLo wore the infamous dress to the 2000 Grammys, and Rinna wore her own version of the dress to the A-list Casamigos Halloween party.

Rinna wasn’t the only one sporting a JLo-inspired look. The wife of Harry Hamlin — who is known for her Instagram dance videos — paid homage to the “Jenny From the Block” singer by lip-syncing and dancing to Lopez’s signature song while wearing the costume.

Stormi Webster As Met Gala Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl looks like she played dress-up in her mom’s closet. The Kylie Cosmetics founder couldn’t resist getting her daughter Stormi dolled up as a mini version of her purple Met Gala look.

Stormi, who is only 20-months-old, rocked a replica of her mom’s custom-beaded dress, huge feather boa, and long purple wig. Jenner’s fans gushed over the adorable snap, and even she couldn’t handle her daughter’s cuteness.

Ashley Graham As Jessica Rabbit

Ashley Graham didn’t let a little baby bump stop her from channeling her inner bad girl. The pregnant supermodel donned a long, red wig and a skintight red dress — stylishly channeling the Who Framed Roger Rabbit? animated beauty Jessica Rabbit.

Graham’s husband, Justin Ervin, dressed as pro-wrestling legend Randy “Macho Man” Savage for a total knockout — or as Graham joked, for a total “knock-up.”

James Charles As Harry Potter

The YouTube makeup guru may just be the prettiest wizard yet. James Charles worked his makeup magic to transform himself into the famous teen wizard Harry Potter for Halloween. His scar is totally on point, matching the character’s look perfectly. Charles also appears to be swapping out a proper spellcasting wand for a bottle of nail polish — his ultimate weapon.

Gabrielle Union As A Bring It On Cheerleader

Gabrielle Union recreated her iconic role as a Clovers cheerleader from the 2000 pre-teen flick Bring It On. However, this time around, the star’s 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, donned a green cheerleader uniform to cheer alongside her.

The 46-year-old celebrity mother totally remembered her moves, teaching the poses and steps to her baby girl. Plus, the skirt still fits, too!

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake As An ‘NSYNC Singer And A Microphone

This is what happens when you’re married for too long. Jessica Biel may not have been an ‘NSYNC fan back in the day, but she sure has her husband Justin Timberlake’s former teen idol look down. Biel trolled her husband of seven years by donning a curly wig and a latex jumpsuit, with the “Bye Bye Bye” singer playing along and acting as her oversized microphone.

Demi Lovato As Pennywise

Demi did double duty this Halloween. Not only did the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer go back in time as a perfectly coiffed Marie Antoinette, but she also scraped together a gender-bending Pennywise costume. The singer looked more sexy than scary for her portrayal of the It clown, but she totally nailed the overall look.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty As Harley Quinn & The Joker

The Grammy-nominated rapper wore colorful pigtails, shortie shorts, and fishnets to dress up as Margaret Robbie’s infamous Suicide Squad character. Minaj’s man, whom she reportedly married just recently, sported a Joker-inspired look to match the couple’s costume theme. Suffice it to say, the duo went all out to celebrate the DC Comics movie franchise.

Evan Peters and Halsey As Sonny & Cher

In 2017, Kim Kardashian and her pal Jonathan Cheban pulled off an epic Sonny and Cher costume, as GQ previously reported.

This year, Evan Peters and Halsey did one better. The pair dressed up as the singing duo for their official red carpet debut as a couple. Peters brought the “Without Me” singer as his plus-one, celebrating the 100th episode of American Horror Story at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Heidi Klum As?

It doesn’t matter who or what Klum dresses as. She always wins. Known as the Queen of Halloween, the supermodel’s soon-to-be-unveiled 2019 costume promises to be her biggest and best yet. Klum will be celebrating the 20-year milestone of her annual New York City Halloween bash. Once again, the Project Runway alum has commissioned special effects master Mike Marino to help craft her couple’s costume with husband Tom Kaulitz.

In the past, Klum has dressed up as goddess Kali, Betty Boop, Michael Jackson’s Thriller monster, and a gigantic black crow. Last year, she underwent a 10-hour makeup job to play Shrek’s Fiona.

What will Klum be this year? It is hard to know for sure, but she’s already basked herself in head-to-toe glitter as she gets into the Halloween spirit.