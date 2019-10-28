YouTube Star Hannah Stocking Rocks A Gold String Bikini For Photo Shoot, Then Things Get Crazy

Hannah Stocking and Lele Pons got goofy during a trip to the beach.

YouTube personality Hannah Stocking has been known to get pretty silly on social media, so some of her 17.1 million Instagram followers were probably somewhat surprised to see the bikini photo that she recently uploaded to her feed.

On Sunday, the stunning social media star shared a snapshot that was taken during a trip to the beach. In it, she’s rocking a shiny gold string bikini with a tiny triangle top. The bottoms of her metallic two-piece dip down low in front, showing off her flat stomach. The sides feature small lace-up details. They sit high up on her hips, accentuating her long legs. Hannah is touching her dark blonde tresses with one hand and staring at the camera seductively. Her seaside swimsuit shoot took place on a sandy beach right in front of a pier.

While her photo might look similar to the bikini pictures that many female Instagram influencers use to rack up thousands of likes, there was more to Hannah’s post than first meets the eye. In its caption, she advised her followers to swipe the image to see more of her “really relaxing day at the beach.” However, what they saw instead were a series of photos of Hannah having a terrible time—or at least pretending to.

In the second snapshot of her slideshow, Hannah Stocking is getting toppled over by a massive wave. She has her mouth open wide, and it looks like she was possibly shocked by how cold the water was. In the third photo, she’s lying on her side on a beach towel. Someone—or something—is flinging sand in her face while she tries to relax.

Hannah’s final image is a snapshot of her diving after her a cute fluffy dog as the pooch makes a run for it. She’s completely in the air in the photo, which was taken right before the front of her body hit the sand.

Hannah’s post earned more than 640,000 likes over the course of a few hours, but her appearance in a pal’s picture got even more love. The aforementioned canine provided a hint that Hannah Stocking wasn’t at the beach alone; the cute dog belonged to her close friend and fellow social media star, Lele Pons.

In response to Hannah’s post, Lele wrote that she had warned her friend not to take her pet pooch, whose name is Toby, off of his leash. Lele also shared a few photos from their girls’ day at the beach on her Instagram page. In the first one, she’s pictured rocking a bright pink bikini and posing with her backside facing the camera. A sandy hand print is visible on the right side of her rear.

The camera caught Hannah Stocking sand-handed; she can be seen in the background making a goofy face and holding up both hands, one of which is covered in wet sand. As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Hannah has grabbed her pal’s rear.

Loading...

Lele Pons’ series of three pictures, which also include a closeup of Hannah’s face and a snapshot of Lele inspecting the hand print, earned a whopping 1.6 million likes from her Instagram followers.

So while their day at the beach wasn’t exactly relaxing, Hannah’s gold bikini and sandy hand helped turn it into Insta-gold.