Taika Waititi Responds To Those Captain Marvel And Valkyrie Romance Theories

Now that Avengers: Endgame is well out of the way, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking to future films to form theories over. Thor: Love and Thunder will be hitting the big screen in 2021, and theorists already believe they have one major plotline figured out. If fans have their way, it looks like there could be a romance between Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). The two actresses are friends in real life, and some fans are looking for a deeper connection between the duo on screen.

Captain Marvel didn’t have a love interest in her self-titled film, meaning there was no confirmation on her sexuality. Valkyrie, on the other hand, has been confirmed to be a bisexual superhero. Tessa also confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Valkyrie’s first order of business as King of Asgard is finding her queen. Could Captain Marvel be that queen, and will fans finally get the LGBTQ superhero love story they’ve been writing for?

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is commenting on the theories, and it’s not the confirmation anyone was hoping for. The Jojo Rabbit director explained why he thinks these theories are “dangerous” when he spoke with Wired this week.

“The thing is, I think it’s dangerous for people to say too much about what they want with Marvel because then they will tend to go the other way. You want to listen to the fans to a point. But also you don’t want to have a completely fan-made film because then it doesn’t feel like there’s any point. You want to have people surprised.”

Some moviegoers criticized Avengers: Endgame for having too much fan-service, and this is something Taika is actively looking to avoid. His comment doesn’t confirm or deny the love story between the two women, but right now it’s seeming highly unlikely. The director is suggesting that fans of the MCU keep their theories to themselves, and not really shout them across the internet where they gain steam.

Thor: Love and Thunder already has a stellar cast full of personality and adding Captain Marvel to the mix might be a little too much. The film will see Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder, with Tessa back as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Natalie Portman has been confirmed to play Lady Thor and will wield Mjolnir, and might very well rekindle her love story with Thor himself. Bringing in a new character for Valkyrie’s love interest could be the best way to go for now.