Josie Canseco Rocks A White Strapless Bikini And Snacks On Berries In Instagram Snapshot

Jose Canseco's model daughter recently deleted all photos of Brody Jenner from her Instagram feed.

Josie Canseco, the daughter of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, showed off her modeling skills in a series of recent Instagram photos.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old blond beauty took to the social media platform to share a few photos that she posed for while modeling clothing for Free People. Her slideshow included multiple bikini pictures, including one in which she is pictured rocking a tiny white two-piece. The bikini has a feminine bandeau top that features ruffle trim around the edges and pretty eyelet lace details in tiny floral shapes. The matching bottoms also have a ruched hem. They sit low on Josie’s hips, showing off her toned stomach. The white color of the swimsuit stands out against the glowing tan of her flawless skin.

For her bikini photo shoot, Josie posed with a bowl of juicy red raspberries in one hand. She used the other hand to hold one of the tiny fruits above her mouth, which was open wide. She had her head tilted back, and her slightly damp golden tresses were tumbling down over her right shoulder.

Josie also shared snapshots of herself rocking a molded black-and-white gingham bikini top that showed off quite a bit of cleavage, as well as a sporty red scoopneck top. A photo of the model wearing a comfy hooded sweatshirt was mixed in with the bikini snapshots.

Josie Canseco’s followers let her know that they loved her photos by rewarding her efforts with thousands of likes. In the comments section of her post, they also called the Victoria’s Secret model “stunningly beautiful,” “lovely,” and a “smoke show.”

Josie decided to share her bikini pictures just days after Kaitlynn Carter posted two of her own swimsuit snapshots on Instagram. Kaitlynn was once married to Josie’s latest squeeze, The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner. Kaitlynn and Brody decided to end their five-year marriage in August of this year, and they both found love fairly quickly after calling it quits. Kaitlynn moved on by having a short fling with pop star Miley Cyrus, and Brody began dating Josie Canseco. Unfortunately for Kaitlynn Carter, her relationship with Miley Cyrus fizzled out fast, and now Miley is dating Australian pop star Cody Simpson.

As if this series of celebrity splits and new beginnings wasn’t complicated enough, now there’s speculation that Josie Canseco and Brody Jenner’s two-month relationship might already be over. According to Perez Hilton, they both recently scrubbed all of their photos of each other from their Instagram feeds. Neither has explained why they made this cryptic move, but the picture deletions happened shortly after Brody said that he wasn’t sure whether Josie would appear on the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Loading...

Fans of Josie, Brody, Kaitlynn, Miley, and Cody will just have to stay tuned to see where their interconnected stories of love and loss will lead them all next.