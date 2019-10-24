Lindsay Lohan Blows A Kiss While Showing Off Her Casual Style In New Selfie

Lindsay Lohan rocked an all-black look this week as she blew a kiss for her fans in her latest selfie. The actress stunned in the photo as she posed in front of a set of elevators in a casual and comfy style.

Lindsay was wearing a more modest look than the see-through black top she previously sported on Instagram, as she’s seen wearing black pants with wide legs, and a tight black top tucked into the bottoms.

Lohan cinched her tiny waist with a black belt that boasted a gold buckle and added a long, coat over top of the ensemble. Lindsay accessorized the laid back look with a black handbag, which she carried over her air, and some black sneakers.

Lindsay wore her fiery red hair parted to the side and decided on a sleek, straight look for her strands, which fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder as she held her phone up to the mirror and puckered her lips for the selfie.

The Mean Girls star also went casual for her makeup style, opting for dark eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow, as well as pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her lips.

Lindsay’s over 8 million social media followers loved the cute snap, which earned the actress nearly 7,000 likes and over 100 comments in less than an hour.

“Fabulous as always,” one of Lindsay’s Instagram followers wrote.

“Love this look,” another fan stated.

“You look so good,” a third comment read.

“Boss lady,” another social media user remarked.

Recently, Lindsay made headlines with her gorgeous outfits while sitting on the judges’ panel on the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

Lohan was part of the celebrity judges who tried to guess which stars were hiding behind elaborate masks and costumes while singing in the competition series, which concluded when Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson, was crowned the winner when he was revealed to be The Robot.

Loading...

The U.S. version of the show is currently in it’s second season on Fox, and has already revealed stars like Nina, Johnny Weir, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Laila Ali, and Paul Shaffer as castoffs.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and to try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lindsay told People Magazine of her gig on the show.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan by following the actress on Instagram.