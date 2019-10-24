‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Cleavage In New Instagram Post

Porsha Williams likely stopped several of her fans in their tracks with her scorching hot new photo on Instagram. In the snap, the mother of one is flaunting her cleavage in a skintight black spaghetti strap top.

Based on the caption, the post was meant to promote her new collaboration with Just Fab, a fashion brand that’s best known for selling trendy shoes. In the post, Porsha shared photos of her footwear designs and some of the standouts include a black lace-up thigh-high boot, a red cheetah print ankle boot, a taupe and snakeskin ankle boot, and a teal knee-high boot.

In the comments, some of Porsha’s fans seemed very excited about the designs. But several others used the post as an opportunity to compliment the reality TV star.

“You a whole baddie @porsha4real,” one fan wrote.

“Girl you so pretty,” another added.”Just one word.. ‘wow'” a third person wrote. “You so pretty.”

And one fan was a little bit more verbose than some of the others.

“My God you are the best-looking housewife on the show you are the only reason I even watch,” they commented.

Porsha has shown off some of the designs on her Instagram page already. In a previous Instagram post, she’s wearing a black knee-high pair of boots with prominent gold embellishments. This post was her official announcement about the collection’s launch and she shared some additional details about it in the caption.

Although Porsha has been expanding her personal brand with a fashion collaboration, stories about her love life have been dominating headlines about her recently.

As The Inquisitr reported, conflicts with her fiance and the father of her daughter, Dennis McKinley, will reportedly dominate her storyline on the next season of TheReal Housewives of Atlanta. Porsha and Dennis are reportedly at odds about the details about their prenuptial agreement.

“Porsha and Dennis have had multiple fights on camera about the prenup. They have had at least two blowouts that were filmed for the show,” a source disclosed to Radar Online.

Dennis and Porsha split up briefly after their daughter Pilar was born but they allegedly rekindled their romance when the RHOA cast took a trip to Toronto.

The next season of the show is scheduled to premiere on November 3 on Bravo and based on the trailer it promises to deliver the drama that fans have become used to.

In the meantime, you can keep up with Porsha’s life updates by following her on Instagram.