Kate Beckinsale Talks To Kelly Ripa About The Importance Of Being ‘Nude As Much As Possible’

Kate Beckinsale reacted to Kelly Ripa's dream of running around the house naked after all her kids move out.

Kate Beckinsale wasn’t the only one who got a bit cheeky during her appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. As many of the Underworld star’s fans know, she has a pretty naughty sense of humor. This was recently evidenced by the photo of the phallic faucets that she snapped while she was in the show’s dressing room prepping for her interview.

However, it was hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa who got the 46-year-old actress talking about a racy topic as she appeared on their talk show to promote her new movie Farming. Their discussion about the joys of being naked began when Kelly mentioned that Kate’s 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is no longer living at home. Lily, whose father is actor Michael Sheen, is Kate Beckinsale’s only child, which means that she’s now an empty nester.

“And you are running naked through the house, am I right?” Kelly asked Kate.

“I mean, whenever I can,” Kate replied. “I was before, frankly, that’s probably why she left.”

Ryan Seacrest then revealed that Kelly Ripa’s dream is to spend as much time as she can in the buff when she’s an empty nester. Kelly, 49, has three children with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and all but one of them are adults. Her 18-year-old daughter, Lola Grace, recently began attending college, leaving 16-year-old Joaquin as Kelly and Mark’s only child who is still living at home.

“I think it’s important to be nude as much as possible, and just sort of stand in your kitchen eating cheese and being naked,” Kate said of being an empty nester.

Ryan expressed some reservations about this idea, saying that he doesn’t think nudity and cheese are the best combination.

“If you’re Kate Beckinsale, you can eat cheese in the nude. Do it,” Kelly responded. “I mean, if I were you, I’d be on this talk show fully nude.”

Loading...

Kate then promised that she’ll appear on the show in her birthday suit the next time she drops by.

While Kate Beckinsale might enjoy walking around the house naked and eating cheese now that her daughter has moved out, she’s admitted that being an empty nester isn’t always a blast. It can get rather lonely, and sometimes Kate engages in slightly bizarre behavior when she misses her daughter too much.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate recently took to Instagram to reveal her odd coping mechanisms for dealing with her daughter’s absence. The actress shared a photo of herself smelling one of Lily’s socks, and she claimed that she was working her way through her daughter’s sock drawer and “huffing” each one. She also wrote that she was wearing the underwear that Lily had left behind “all at once.”