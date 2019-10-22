Draya Michele Is Smoking Hot In Leather Bustier & Tight Pants In Latest Snap

Fashion icon Draya Michele is celebrating a collaboration with designer label Superdown, and her latest Instagram update showed her looking smoking hot in an outfit from the company.

In the photo, Draya wore a black leather bustier with a pair of black pants that hugged her curves. The bustier featured a low-cut neck that accentuated Draya’s cleavage. The pants she wore were tight, hugging her hips and drawing attention to her hourglass shape. A silver chain embellishment down the center front of each pant leg added some bling to the glam look. The outfit flashed a bit of Draya’s abdomen as her belly button peeked out from the top of the pants.

Draya wore her hair pulled back in a high ponytail for the snap. Her makeup was expertly done and included sculpted brows, smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. She accessorized the look with a large pair of hoop earrings. Keeping distractions to a minimum, Draya stood against a blank wall and gave the camera a serious look.

The beauty plugged the new line of clothing in the post’s caption. Her fans love how the outfit looked on her and told her so.

“Super star status,” one follower said.

“You are so beautiful,” a second fan wrote.

“Fierce Flow,” commented a third admirer.



“Hot look,” another follower said.

Draya in well-known for looking hot. Her Instagram page is a testament to her sense of style. The beauty looks good in just about everything she wears. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, the stunner rocked a skintight minidress that hugged her every curve.

Fans of the celebrity will remember Draya from her days on the reality show Basketball Wives LA. Since then, she has launched her own design label and made a name for herself in the fashion world.

With 7.6 million followers, she seems to be doing many things right. In an interview with Refinery 29 magazine, she said that part of her popularity stems from the fact that she likes to keep it real wither fans. She isn’t so much about posting overly sexy photos anymore, and doesn’t mind that her followers realize that about her.

“It’s important to show people that I am versatile,” she said, adding that she used to be afraid of covering herself up, but not anymore.

I’m not afraid to cover it up. I used to think that I were fully-clothed that I wouldn’t get likes, or people weren’t going to pay attention to me, but that’s not the case.

Some of her more popular photos don’t show a lot little skin, but are still sexy.

Fans wanting to see more of Draya can follow her Instagram account.