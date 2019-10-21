Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Teases Fans By Lifting Her Crop Top & Lowering Her Bottoms

Fitness model Yanita Yancheva is known for her fabulous physique, and the beauty put her rock-hard abs on display in her latest Instagram update.

In the post, Yanita wore a camouflage crop top and matching pair of shorts. She lifted the crop top with one hand and flashed plenty of underboob while pulling down one side of her shorts with her other hand. The pose showed off the chiseled muscles in the model’s washboard stomach as well as her slender waist.

Yanita wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, heavy eyeliner and a pale color on her lips. Her blond hair hung straight down over her shoulder.

Yanita used editing software to create a mirror image for the post, giving her fans a double dose of her stunning figure. In the post’s caption, the beauty said the photo was throwback, and she indicated n the comment section that the snap was taken in 2015. Judging from her more recent posts, it doesn’t seem that Yanita’s body has changed much at all since the photo was taken — especially considering the fact that she has had a child since then.

The post was a smash hit, garnering more than 22,000 likes and 150+ comments within an hour of going live.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Amazing fitness,” wrote a second fan.

Yanita stumbled into fitness after she lost a significant amount of body weight while competing on the reality show, Survivor Bulgaria. In an interview with Simply Shredded magazine, the blond bombshell said that while trying to survive on an island in Panama for 52 days, her weight dropped to 80 pounds. She said once she got home, fitness became a priority for her.

In the process of recovering from the show, I got hooked on training, and I just haven’t stopped since!

Yanita trains all the muscles in her body separately and isn’t afraid of lifting weights. She said that she preferred free weights as opposed to machines, adding that she trains Monday through Friday. She also told the publication that squats were her favorite exercise for getting a shapely derrière.

The model certainly has no problem flaunting her booty — and the rest of her body — on social media. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she showcased her incredible curves wearing a revealing bikini. From workout apparel to sexy dresses, she always looks incredible.

Fans wanting to see more of Yanita can follow her Instagram account.