Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Ribbed Bikini With Bottoms Hanging Down

Olivia Culpo bent over in a way that almost showed too much.

Olivia Culpo is one of social media’s biggest style stars thanks to her striking sartorial choices that include sophisticated blazers and snakeskin boots. However, while the 27-year-old former Miss Universe is known for rocking high-fashion for which the style-obsessed can’t get enough, she also gets a lot of attention for showing a lot of skin.

Olivia recently made the daring decision to rock a blue blazer with absolutely nothing underneath, giving fans a full view of her toned chest. She showed off even more skin in the bikini photo that she shared with her 4.3 million followers on Sunday. However, this time it was the bottom half of her ensemble that risked revealing too much.

In the snapshot that Olivia uploaded, she was wearing a ribbed white bikini constructed out of a tank top-like material. The athletic top was almost see-through, and Olivia put her cleavage on full display by bending over and placing both hands on her left knee.

Olivia’s pose was also making the front of her bikini bottoms sag, creating a gap between her lower stomach and the thin material of her revealing bathing suit. The bottoms’ high-cut strings made her lean legs look even longer, and the bright white of the swimsuit looked striking against her deep tan.

For her beauty look, she was rocking a berry lip and natural eye makeup. Her short, golden brown tresses were tousled and damp, probably because she had been swimming before posing.

Culpo shared her sexy snapshot without verbal comment, but the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model did include four dove emoji in the caption of her post.

Over the course of an hour, Olivia Culpo’s beachy snapshot earned her more than 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments about how perfect she looks.

“Okay…I’m going to go cry in the corner. You look amazing girl,” wrote one fan.

“So ethereal Olivia, beautiful!” another person remarked.

“God spent a lil extra time when he made you!” commented a third admirer.

Olivia Culpo recently complained that her sexy snapshots often inspire men — including those of the married variety — to slide into her DMs. She isn’t a fan of this practice at all, so her followers need to take note. Some admirers might also be dismayed to learn that Olivia has reportedly found love with another NFL star. The I Feel Pretty actress previously dated Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, but TMZ recently reported that she has moved on with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

While they haven’t officially announced that they’re a couple, Christian did recently share a photo of Olivia cooking him an egg sandwich on his Instagram stories.