Ex ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts New Pics For Eyebrow Kit, Fans Immediately Spot They’re Old Photos

Jenelle Evans is continuing to promote her JE Cosmetics line. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been making headlines non-stop since launching her eyebrow kit at New York Fashion Week this year, although things don’t seem to be looking too good for Jenelle and her brand: the star is reported to have been dropped by her manufacturing brand, with more recent news suggesting that Jenelle never even registered her company as a business entity.

Where things stand right now is anyone’s guess, although accusations that Jenelle has only sold 150 kits seemed to prompt the star to reveal how many she’s actually sold recently.

Jenelle has posted two new photos to the JE Cosmetics line’s Instagram account. Updates on the account don’t always feature Jenelle, although today’s ones did see the star show her face. Jenelle was looking pretty great, with the star professionally photographed as she showcased a glammed-up look. Jenelle was seen in a long-sleeved black top and rocking a full face of makeup, with plenty of details in the eye department. The mother of three was seen with purple eyeshadow and thick mascara, plus defined brows – presumably applied via her eyebrow kit.

Fan comments have been proving very mixed indeed. While some users praised the star for her beauty and found the photos beautiful, others seemed to have spotted that the snaps weren’t new ones. In fact, this seemed to be angering a fair few users.

Comments probing the star were quick to appear – one user even seemed to have a timeframe in mind, and they seemed irate.

“Jenelle STOP IT!!! These pics are from TWO YEARS ago!!! My god you literally cannot do ANYTHING WITHOUT LYING”

“Cough cough,” another fan wrote, before stating that the pictures weren’t new.

“This isn’t a recent picture of her” was yet another comment picking up on the situation.

“These pics were from 2 years ago,” another user stated.

Jenelle’s recent photos for her brand have generated backlash: fans have seemed to feel that Jenelle has wonky eyebrows, although today didn’t showcase that. Then again, the snaps aren’t new ones.

Jenelle shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. The star left the franchise earlier this year following a high-profile allegation that husband David Eason had shot and killed the family dog Nugget. Jenelle has remained in the public eye since her exit, although it’s safe to say that Jenelle’s headline-making since her departure has been raising eyebrows – literally.

