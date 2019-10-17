‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Wows In Waterfall Bikini Pic From Costa Rica Jungle On Instagram

Leah Messer shared a stunning photo from the Costa Rica vacation she took this summer. The Teen Mom 2 star did a fair bit of traveling over the warm months. She joined Kailyn Lowry in Hawaii as well, but the Costa Rica trip wound up making the biggest headline as sister Victoria got pregnant there.

Leah posted a rare photo from the travels to her Instagram. The snap showed Leah and Victoria looking beautiful and fresh-faced as they enjoyed the destination’s lush environment. The girls were seen posing for the camera and calf-deep in crystal-clear waters. Thick jungle greenery framed a gushing waterfall in the background. Leah was seen on the left, with Victoria on the right. Leah wasn’t showing too much skin up top – the blonde had covered herself in a red top – but her shapely legs were on show via cute string bikini bottoms.

Victoria showcased more of a swimsuit look in a floral-print bathing suit. She was also rocking a baby bump, which did confuse fans a bit as they thought that Victoria conceived during the trip. Nonetheless, the photo commemorated a “journey.”

In many ways, the word might be applicable both to the vacation and to Victoria’s pregnancy.

The snap quickly proved popular, racking up over 73,000 likes overnight. Hurtful comments were left about Victoria in the beginning, but these quickly sunk as users liked more supportive ones.

As fans are likely aware, Victoria’s pregnancy is set to form a storyline on the popular MTV series, although a source speaking to The Ashley Reality Roundup appeared to suggest that fans won’t be seeing any footage from the trip.

“MTV has filmed at Victoria’s divorce hearings, and they even planned to film her and Leah going down to Costa Rica recently to see [the baby’s father]. The only reason they didn’t film in Costa Rica was because the budget for it was cut. They knew this was way juicier than anything Leah has going on currently, so they turned it into a story line for Leah, since she’s ‘supporting’ her sister through this.”

Leah does seem to be wowing her fans of late. It hasn’t been all that long since the mother of three rocked a sexy leather skirt with high heels for an Instagram selfie.

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans wishing to see more of Leah should tune into the show or follow the star’s Instagram.