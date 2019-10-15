Reese Witherspoon Posts Cute Photo With Jennifer Aniston To Welcome Her To Instagram

Reese Witherspoon has likely become one of the first celebrities to tag Jennifer Aniston’s official Instagram page in a photo.

In her latest Instagram update, the Big Little Lies star posted a photo of herself with the popular Friends star. Based on the outfits they’re wearing, it appears to be a throwback photo to one of the press days for their new series for Apple TV, The Morning Show. The two are seated on a couch dressed in some very chic attire and they both seem very at ease in each other’s company.

The photo amassed close to 300,000 likes and over 3,000 comments within the first hour after it was posted. But it doesn’t look like Jennifer has responded as yet. Perhaps she’s still getting the hang of how the social media platform works.

But fans leaped into the comments section to share their appreciation for the photo.

“GORGEOUS QUEENS! I’m so proud of you I am so ready for the morning show!!” one fan gushed.

“You and Jennifer never get old!! You both are gorgeous!!!!” another commenter wrote. “Congratulations!!”

Some fans suspected that Reese might have something to do with Jennifer finally joining Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she’s been reluctant to have any type of social media for years and has previously claimed that it gave her anxiety.

“Reese if you had anything to do with Jen joining Instagram, I just want to say: THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART,” another fan wrote.

Resse Witherspoon has previously said that Jennifer is a good friend of hers, so there’s a possibility that the Legally Blonde actress may have encouraged her to join. They’re also promoting a show together and a social media following is a good thing to have when doing so in 2019.

Reese played Jennifer’s little sister in a two-episode Friends arc which is when they first met. As E! Online reports, During a speech honoring Jennifer at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in 2011, Reese recalled feeling extremely nervous on set and that Jennifer comforted her with a hug and some advice.

“Don’t try to be perfect, just be yourself,” she reportedly said, according to Reese.

In her typical good-natured humor, Reese has described their friendship as one where she’s completely comfortable with Jennifer even though she’s also super-famous and a sex symbol.

“There are not that many people, actually, who have this incredible combination of sex appeal and complete lovability,” Reese said of her friend in her speech.