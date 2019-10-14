‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Stuns With Zero Makeup In Morning Selfie With Sleeping Pup Karma: ‘Lil Mama’

Earlier today, Kailyn Lowry shared arguably the most low-key selfie ever. The Teen Mom 2 star is all about the easy-going lifestyle – while Kail will glam up, she is best known for showcasing her natural beauty. Kailyn’s recent social media activity has been pretty busy – she wowed while covered in confetti with unicorn pig statues yesterday – but today, the famous blonde wasn’t snapped outside her home. In fact, it looked like Kail was planted on the couch in her latest Instagram story.

Kailyn’s photo in her story, which appeared to have been taken in the early morning, featured dim lighting. She was wide awake, but that wasn’t the case with her pup Karma – this little one was having a bit of a snooze. Kailyn was seen shot from the chest up, with the star rocking a simple tie-dye shirt.

In the photo, Kailyn appeared completely makeup-free. The blonde wasn’t wearing her glasses, allowing her fans to see her natural beauty as it is. The star’s complexion looked healthy, suggesting that she’d had a good night’s sleep. She didn’t speak in her story, but she did offer some text.

“Lil mama”

Fans would likely agree that it was an adorable shot. Kailyn has posted some permanent posts of herself with Karma that have since been deleted, although for the star’s social media followers, it’s likely been heart-warming to see Kailyn welcome a new four-legged friend after the loss of her dog Bear.

Kailyn has faced criticism over the way she introduced Karma on social media, though. As Pop Culture reports, the Teen Mom 2 star was slammed by her fans for passing off the dog’s arrival as a pregnancy reveal. Kailyn appears to have deleted the introduction post from her Instagram, although it look like Karma is still popping up in the star’s stories.

Pets do seem to be a major deal for the MTV franchise’s faces. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have dubbed their home a “farm,” with both chickens and horses visible on their property. Mackenzie McKee has some pretty big dogs in her home, while Chelsea Houska has shared some photos of adorable goats on her Instagram.

Kailyn has been making headlines this year. The star’s vacation to Hawaii over the summer saw her take risks with her visitation schedules, although Kail maintains that facing jail time as a result of taking her son with her was a good decision. The star did drop a bit of a jail bombshell on social media recently, although she may have been trying to toy with fans through that post.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 airing tomorrow night or follow the star on Instagram.