Sara Underwood Flaunts Figure In Revealing Swimsuit While Soaking In ‘Hippie Hot Tub’

Nature lover Sara Underwood has been sharing lots of photos of her Cabinland projects that she and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, have been busy building over the past several months. On Monday, the beauty shared a post of the couple’s latest addition to their little home in the woods — something she referred to as her “hippie hot tub.” While showing off the tub, she also showed off her fabulous figure in a skimpy white bathing suit.

The post consisted of three photos — all of which showed Sara in various poses with the hot tub, which was a large galvanized steel tub on top of a wood burning stove. In the first snap, Sara sat on the edge of the tub with her legs in the water. The swimsuit she wore had a plunging neckline, showing of plenty of cleavage. It also featured high-cut legs. Wearing a red knit cap and holding a glass of red wine in her hand, Sara smiled for the camera.

The second photo showed Sara sitting in the tub drinking from the glass. She looked relaxed as steam rose from the top of the water. The third snap captured Sara as she was stepping into the tub. With one leg in the tub and one out, viewers cold see how the cut of the swimsuit accentuated her hourglass figure.

In the post’s caption, Sara explained how she and Jacob had finished the project just in time for winter. Her fans loved the post. Many of her followers were impressed with the tub, while others were impressed with her fabulous figure.

“That’s dope,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely awesome,” commented another fan.

“Love it! I absolutely adore the enchanted life you live! I hope to one day be able to do the same,” said another one of Sara’s fan.

One follower asked Sara if the water ever got too hot in the tub, and Sara explained that the tub was lined with a cedar board, and it had cedar chairs in it as well. She also said that there was a water hose nearby to add cool water to the tub if necessary.

Fans of Sara know that she and Jacob live in a tiny home nestled in the Pacific Northwest. Her Instagram is filled with photos of their projects, as well as the many places they have traveled.

Fans wanting to see what Sara will shared next can follow her Instagram account.