Brazilian Stunner Erika Gray Pitches Energy Drink In Tiny Shirt And Thong Bikini Bottom

Erika Gray is selling energy drinks — by wearing the least amount of clothes that Instagram will allow.

The Brazilian model took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing a tiny shirt and thong bikini bottom to pitch Bang Energy, the fitness energy drink that she frequently promotes to her 2.3 million followers. The video highlighted Erika’s ample curves, showing her adjusting her sunglasses while leaning on a light post near the beach, then grabbing a can of the Pina Colada flavor of the drink.

The picture was a huge hit with Erika’s fans, garnering more than 134,000 likes and attracting all manner of compliments.

“That body tho,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” another added.

This is not the first time that Erika has sported a very revealing look to pitch Bang Energy. As The Inquisitr reported, Erika shared another racy video back in July that showed her in a skimpy bikini.

The work is likely netting Erika a sizable income. While neither Erika nor Bang Energy discusses exactly what she is paid for the viral commercials, social media experts suggest that she’s getting a very nice return for her time. Instagram influencers are generally paid $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have, meaning Erika has the potential to make more than $20,000 for every sponsored post she shares.

While Erika may not be a household name like Victoria’s Secret or Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, her niche on Instagram is likely a big advantage to her professionally. As social media expert Joe Gagliese told Vox, Instagram influencers give advertisers the chance to get much more bang for their buck.

“These influencers have moved into celebrity territory. An endorsement from them is just as valuable as working with LeBron. They have incredibly engaged audiences and have an ability to push really big numbers,” he shared.

“We actually believe influencers are more impactful than athletes and TV stars because they are more relatable and so their audience is more tapped in. So it’s like, why pay a celebrity $50 million for a deal when that can be split up among influencers and make real impact?”

Aside from her work with Bang Energy, Erika also has partnerships with a number of fashion and swimwear brands. Earlier this summer, she spent several days in revealing swimwear to pitch an adults-only boutique in Mexico.

