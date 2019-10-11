Donald Trump Did Impression Of FBI Agent Peter Strzok Having An Orgasm At ‘Ugly’ Minneapolis Rally

In a campaign rally filled with over-the-top statements by Donald Trump, one moment in particular stood out.

Donald Trump held a campaign rally for his 2020 re-election bid on Thursday evening in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and like many such Trump rallies, his speech was filled with outrageous and bizarre statements, as well as personal insults directed at people he perceives as his critics or enemies. In Minneapolis, as The Inquisitr reported, Trump belittled his potential 2020 Democratic opponent, former United States Vice President Joe Biden, claiming that Biden “was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s a**.”

Trump also claimed that Biden was “never considered a good senator.”

Biden’s voters considered him good enough to return him to the Senate for six terms. In fact, Biden’s tenure of 36 years and 13 days makes him the 18th-longest-serving Senator in U.S. history.

Trump’s claim about Biden supposedly understanding “how to kiss Barack Obama’s a**,” may have been more revealing about Trump himself than about Biden, according to Vox.com, which called the rally “a window into how ugly his 2020 campaign will be.”

“It was a particularly juvenile attack but also possibly a revealing one, hinting at what Trump prioritizes in members of his own administration,” wrote Vox reporter Aaron Rupar.

But in another moment, Trump ridiculed former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who spearheaded the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email use.

At his rally in Minneapolis, Donald Trump did an impression of former FBI agent Peter Strzok having an orgasm pic.twitter.com/JLms1il0xp — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 11, 2019

Strzok was initially a member of the investigative team headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, which probed Trump’s connections to Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. Mueller removed him from the team after text messages between Strzok and his FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom Strzok was romantically involved, became public. Trump and others in conservative media have sought to portray the text messages as evidence of a conspiracy within the FBI to prevent Trump’s 2016 victory.

Trump at the rally performed what appeared to be an impression of Strzok and Page discussing their “insurance policy” (a phrase used by Strzok in the text messages) against Trump’s election while the two were, in Trump’s crude rendering, engaged in sexual relations.

“I love you, Peter. I love you too, Lisa. Lisa, I love you. Lisa! Lisa! Oh God, I love you Lisa. If she doesn’t win, Lisa, we’ve got an insurance policy, Lisa. We’ll get that son of a b***h out,” Trump said in the impression, as quoted by Real Clear Politics. “We’ve got an insurance policy. We’re living through the insurance policy, that’s what it is. The phony Russia hoax.”

Strzok has testified, according to The Washington Post, that he “very much” regretted the text message exchanges with Page, but vehemently denied that the texts indicated that he was engaged in a conspiracy to damage Trump with what Trump calls the “phony Russia hoax.”