Jennifer Aniston Recalls When Harvey Weinstein Insisted She Wear A Marchesa Dress

Jennifer Aniston has been pulling out certain show business memories from amongst her past career choices. She recently talked about how she messed up her Saturday Night Live interview when she was in her early 20s, and now she is talking about her questionable interaction with Harvey Weinstein in 2005.

The 50-year-old felt “bullied” by the now-disgraced Hollywood mogul when he told her point-blank that she was to wear a Marchesa creation to the premiere of Derailed, according to People on Tuesday.

The back story is that, at the time, the designer had just recently launched her first line. Not only that, but the designer in question was Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s ex-wife.

To be fair, Jennifer did look at what Marchesa had to offer as far as style statements went not long after Chapman joined the ranks of high-end fashion designers. She leafed through Georgina’s look book but ended up declining Weinstein’s offer — which was actually tantamount to a demand. After all, the Friends star has always had a handle on what she likes to wear. So, she told the producer of her latest film that she would not be wearing Marchesa for the event.

Weinstein insisted that his leading lady needed to wear his ex-wife’s dress, but Jennifer absolutely refused. In addition, she admitted she was not going to budge on that decision.

“Well, what was he going to do? Come over here and make me wear it?!”

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Jennifer has always been known for her sartorial sense. She typically wears clean lines and no-frills. That was the case when she showed up for the world premiere of Murder Mystery that took place this past June.

The actress, who co-starred in the Netflix film with Adam Sandler, wore an attractive minidress by Celine, according to Hollywood Life.

Loading...

” Jennifer looked stunning in [the] sleeveless black leather mini dress… with a high neck and a fitted bodice. Cinching in her tiny waist was a belt pulled to the side, while the bottom half of the frock flowed into a fitted, super short skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress featured pockets, adding a casual twist to the sexy little dress.”

The source also pointed out that the fashionista “opted to accessorize her look with a pair of black and silver studded gladiator heels that tied on the front, and as always, a perfect blowout.”

Just before Jennifer debuted her Celine frock for the Murder Mystery premiere, she showed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new flick while wearing another black minidress. However, this time the simple frock rocked long sleeves, said Hollywood Life.

To see more of Jennifer Aniston and her wardrobe, check out the star in her new project, The Morning Show, which debuts on November 1 on Apple TV+.