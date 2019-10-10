Leonardo DiCaprio’s 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Camila Morrone Shows Off Toned Abs And Some Underboob In New Photo

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s 22-year-old girlfriend, likely dropped more than a couple of jaws on Thursday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a white bralette that showed off her toned tummy and a hint of underboob. She paired the top with a some low rise jeans and an open beige cardigan. In the photo, Camila is stretching her hands upwards a move that emphasizes her trim torso. Although the model/actress quips that she was just out for a casual stretch, it looks anything but.

The photo attracted close to 30,000 likes within the first hour after it was posted.

In the caption, Camila revealed that her outfit was by a company called Naked Cashmere. The items she’s wearing are from her collaboration with the brand. According to the company’s website, she’s sporting their “Claudia” bralette which retails for $85. The cardigan, however, retails for $595. Its product description states that it is made from over 800 grams of 100% pure cashmere in a 1.5-gauge knit.

In the comments, some fans appeared to be captivated by Camila’s beauty.

“Wow, you’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Ohhhhh you’re unreal,” another commented.

“You are so gorgeous!” a third person gushed.

Camila is likely used to getting this type of enthusiastic adoration in the comments sections of her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, her comments were just as effusive when she posted some glamorous photos of herself wearing a chic button-down shirt and some smokey eye makeup. The post has racked up over 70,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

Although she’s making a name for herself in the fashion world, Camila is best known for being Leonardo DiCaprio’s current love interest. And it appears that the relationship is one that they’re both committed to.

“They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” a source told People Magazine. “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

The news of their pairing has sparked some controversy thanks to the more than twenty-year age gap between them. While Leonardo has not addressed the criticism publicly, Camila appeared to in one of her Instagram stories.

As The Inquisitr reported, her response was triggered by hurtful comments she received after she posted a photo of classic Hollywood movie stars Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. They were also in a romance with a substantial age gap between them.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” Camila said. “Uh, I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to, uh, live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere. Because living without hatred feels pretty good.”